Mohammed Siraj, the feisty lad from Hyderabad, is out there breaking the sound barrier with every delivery, and half of us are too busy scrolling memes to notice. But when cricket legend Morne Morkel calls out the collective sleepiness, you know it’s time to pay attention. Seriously, why is this guy not getting his due? It’s time to put some well-deserved respect on Siraj’s name (and maybe sneak in an extra like on his Insta while we’re at it).

1. Sir, Alert! Morne Morkel Just Dropped a Truth Bomb

Morne Morkel didn’t mince words when he said Siraj is criminally underrated. According to Morkel, Siraj’s sheer josh and almost insane will to keep coming at batters should be headline news! The guy gives every ounce on the pitch, and it’s about time we noticed. Where’s the hype, folks?

2. Stats Don’t Lie, Bro—Siraj Is Silently Flexing

Let’s get into the nerdy bits for a sec: in the 2024 IPL, Siraj took 15 wickets in 14 matches. Consistency level: Sachin’s straight drive. And remember that spicy 4/17 spell? Straight-up match-winner vibes! His numbers have been on point season after season, but somehow, he’s still not the glam boy of Indian bowling.

3. It’s Not Just Math—Siraj’s Vibe Shifts the Entire Game

Sure, wickets look fancy on a scoreboard, but have you noticed Siraj’s raw aggression? He comes in like, “Beta, tumse na ho payega!” and instantly piles pressure on top-order batters. The swing, the stare, the do not-mess-with-me energy, he’s a whole mood. Versatility? He can move the ball both ways like your favorite DJ remixing classics! Siraj is the underdog who quietly ruins your parlay and walks away coolly. Full-on impact player, yaar.

4. Looking Ahead—Siraj’s Era Ki Shuruaat?

Honestly, if Siraj keeps this going, he’s about to be India’s bowling ke asli superstar. With some more mentorship and his ever-present hustle, this guy can lead the attack in all formats; it’s just a matter of time. Think about it: Siraj steaming in with the new ball, and opposition batters already searching for their last will. Ji haan, future bright hai, boss! Let’s back him so that when he blows up, we can say, “We supported Siraj before it was cool.”