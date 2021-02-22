India and England head into the third Test at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad with the series finely poised at 1-1 and a spot in the World Test Championship final at stake. But this is not the Motera stadium of old. It has been reinvented and is now the biggest stadium in the world.

1. It has a seating capacity of 1,10,000, which easily surpasses the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

2. The stadium also houses 76 corporate boxes, all of which are air-conditioned with a seating capacity of 25 each.

3. The stadium also has a parking capacity of 3,000 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers which makes it the biggest parking space inside stadium premises anywhere in the world.

4. The newly constructed Motera stadium also has a cricket academy and multiple indoor practice pitches. It also has facilities for other sports like football, hockey, basketball etc.

5. In case you were worried about how just 3,000 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers would bring more than a lakh people in, the stadium is also linked to the Ahmedabad metro.

6. The stadium also has an in-built club house with 55 rooms, indoor and outdoor games, restaurants, and Olympic size swimming pool, gym and a 3D projector theatre.

7. The Motera stadium also has food courts and a hospitality area on each stand.

8. The stadium is spread across 63 acres and has 3 entry points.

9. The field is fitted with LED lights, which is a first for an Indian stadium.

So, booked your tickets yet?