If there is one cricketer who has truly enjoyed India's devotion after Sachin Tendulkar, it's MS Dhoni. And if there is one city whose devotion cannot be questioned, it's Chennai.

So, it makes sense that there are so many CSK fans in the stadium in UAE right now, that MS Dhoni couldn't hear questions while being interviewed during the pre-match presentation.

MS Dhoni : I can't hear you bish !!



I Bishop:That's How popular you are"😂 — Imabzkhan MSDian™ (@MSDhoniRules) October 15, 2021

CSK lost the toss to Kolkata Knight Riders and is currently batting to set up a defendable target in the IPL 2021 final. It was during the toss that Ian Bishop was asking MS Dhoni a question, but the CSK captain could not hear a word. He said, "I can't hear you, Bish".

There is no full crowd in Dubai but still Dhoni couldn't hear what Ian Bishop was saying and one final time with the Dad's army. pic.twitter.com/vfRhwpnFZF — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 15, 2021

Eventually, when it was relatively more silence, Bishop asked Dhoni about the toss and what his decision would be. To which, Mahi replied:

We are looking to bowl first as well, initially it stops a bit and as the game goes on it settles down and toss is uncontrollable and we are prepared for both. We are playing with the same squad. Often what really dictates terms is the result and I feel our international players are equipped to deal with whatever the situation maybe.

"Crowd was silent before the toss, but as soon as MS Dhoni started speaking, we couldn't hear a single thing". - Ian Bishop. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 15, 2021

Crowd support is too good for CSK. Singles are being cheered like boundary — Aniket #CSKWIN (@MiddleStump_) October 15, 2021

Crowd chants CSK 😭 — 7 (@sree_kanth7) October 15, 2021

The majority of the crowd is CSK supporters in the stadium, we have a proper rematch of 2012 final then #KKR #IPLFinal — Jubin (@jmjmufc) October 15, 2021

Here's a video of how the stadium looks right now.

There are two teams playing the IPL final but the stadium is flooded with CSK fans. #IPL2021Final #CSKvsKKR #IPLFinalInDubai pic.twitter.com/lEJvdDrmQB — Suyash Srivastava (@Syu4u) October 15, 2021

Going where Mahi goes.