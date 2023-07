It was MS Dhoni’s birthday yesterday and like every year, wishes poured in for him from all directions. From his former teammates to millions of fans, everyone celebrated the day like a festival. But how did Mahi celebrate it?

In his home, with his dogs, a tiny cake and one candle. MS uploaded a video of himself celebrating his birthday in the most wholesome manner ever.

Obviously, people have been reacting to the video. Here are some of the reactions.

First MS Dhoni declared his retirement by putting a meaningful song "Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon" on Instagram, which shows that he doesn't believe that he is the best and no one can replace him because the same song says "कल और आएंगे नग़मों की खिलती कलियाँ चुनने वाले, मुझसे… https://t.co/02fjINglhe — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) July 8, 2023

Just one of those MSD things! And just another reason to ❣️ him a bit more 😊 #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni #Dhonifanforlife https://t.co/nJCw21fj3O — Mistress of Vices (@cyclopsee) July 8, 2023

Reminds me of this classic quote from MS https://t.co/ZpivFB1WC3 pic.twitter.com/Ukworwv4hB — Transponster Jay (@Jay_KD77) July 8, 2023

Do not complicate life make it simple …. It will be awesome #DhoniBirthday #dhoni https://t.co/gFr8jcQBNA — Rakesh Beniwal (@vetbeniwal) July 8, 2023

From the little I know of him, very little actually, MS Dhoni will let his birthday pass by gently while everyone else will get excited by it. 😭😭 https://t.co/hqWP0JDiMN — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) July 8, 2023

No fancy party , no show off , no social media posts. Celebrating with his most important day with his babies with a small cake ❣

The most humble and down to earth cricket ever. #msdhoni. https://t.co/WpYxxrwRGY — selenophile 🍂 (@BDFangirl_) July 8, 2023

Such a beautiful video. Sharing his birthday with the ones who give unconditional love. https://t.co/aMkqC3Jeld — Jiten Parmar (@jitenkparmar) July 8, 2023

Ek hi toh dil hai, Dhoni…