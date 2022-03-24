MS Dhoni has stepped down as the captain of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings and will only be participating in the tournament as a player. CSK veteran Ravindra Jadeja will take over the role when the tournament begins.

Of course, Dhoni is easily the greatest captain this tournament has ever seen with 12 seasons as a captain with 9 finals and 4 trophies. So as you can imagine, fans of the former skipper have been bawling their eyes out paying tribute as the era of MSD as a captain comes to an end.

MS Dhoni leaving CSK captaincy and continuing as a player: #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/auPPAtvxM3 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 24, 2022

We use the expression "end of an era" very loosely sometimes. But Dhoni giving up the captaincy of @ChennaiIPL is truly the end of an era for all those loyal fans with whom he forged a relationship of the kind very few have. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2022

The redemption in 2021 was the final chapter of MS Dhoni the captain in IPL, A perfect ending, which will be remembered forever. pic.twitter.com/5LiiTYuKBl — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 24, 2022

It is going to be so weird not seeing Dhoni and Kohli walking out for CSK vs RCB toss. Used to be a wholesome moment. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 24, 2022

Man I was literally thinking today how cool it is we still get to see MS Dhoni slay as CSK skip! The captaincy is in safe hands with Jadeja. But it hurts my heart a little knowing Mahi is in the winding down phase of his career. He’s given the game so much & gives us so much joy! — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 24, 2022

MS Dhoni has left a legacy behind which is incredibly tough for anyone to reach. 12 seasons as CSK captain, 9 finals and 4 trophies. Mad success as a captain, one of the mastermind of the game. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 24, 2022

Journey as CAPTAIN



Started with a TROPHY

Ended with a TROPHY



.@msdhoni 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HK7Sv8vMit — DHONI Trends™ 🦁 (@TrendsDhoni) March 24, 2022

2008 - 2021, End of Captain era 💔 pic.twitter.com/bD0LqgRty9 — Dhoni Army TN™ (@DhoniArmyTN) March 24, 2022

Dhoni leaving captaincy after winning the the IPL trophy is typical vintage Dhoni. Going only after the job is done. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 24, 2022

It's been a pleasure, MS Dhoni (C). 💛💗 pic.twitter.com/lNP2eMHdqf — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 24, 2022

What is the worst part is we will never be able to hear his speech(voice) in post match presentations..as a captain😭😭..He rarely speaks in interviews💔🙂..And also will miss him during the toss and DRS💔💔 pic.twitter.com/IDFJx8kDpy — Priya Singh Dhoni🇮🇳❤️ (@priyamahiii) March 24, 2022

Glad to have seen you lift your final trophy live. 💛

End of an Era. 🥲#ThankYouMS #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/hyuvc9lhaW — Neel Patel (@NeelPatel189) March 24, 2022

End of an era. 12 seasons as #CSK skipper. The most successful captain in IPL history. Big shoes to fill for Jadeja. This might possibly be #MSDhoni's last season as a player. And yet again, #Dhoni has stumped everyone. 😮#ChennaiSuperKings pic.twitter.com/deYlmnmOY7 — George (@VijayIsMyLife) March 24, 2022

End of an Era, Will miss you skip #MSDhoni. pic.twitter.com/0f4I0fTwRn — D (@82__mohali) March 24, 2022

While it is sad, fans can take solace in the fact that Dhoni is still an active player for CSK and enjoy every moment he is on the ground, because with Dhoni, you just never know.