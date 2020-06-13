Former captain of West Indies and CSK player, Dwayne Bravo, had only words of appreciation for his IPL skipper MS Dhoni during a recent Instagram live chat.

Talking to Zimbabwe ex-cricketer Pommie Mbangwa, Bravo said that Dhoni is always approachable and humble despite being such an icon.

MS Dhoni is the biggest superstar in cricket and in our team. He was one of the easiest people to interact with, outside of the cricket field, he is like playing video games, his door is open at all times, whenever you talk about the biggest superstar and then you think a person like Dhoni is the most humble of them all. CSK is a special team and we have the most loyal fans.

He further talked about the environment which makes Chennai Super Kings so successful.

I think a lot of credit for CSK's success has to be given to Dhoni and Fleming, obviously the owners, they trust both Fleming and Dhoni, so there is no outside interference when it comes to decision making, both are very big students of the game, players love MS and it's an environment and franchise that allows you to be you.

Dwayne Bravo is one of CSK's most important players and has won the purple cap twice - in 2013 and 2015.

As for Dhoni, we are in total agreement with Bravo. He is the best indeed.



Can't wait for IPL to come back.