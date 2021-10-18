Recently BCCI posted an image from their team India camp in UAE. And it has a lot of people excited for the future of the T20 World Cup this year.

Apparently, the news is that MS Dhoni has joined team India's camp as a mentor for the World Cup. And as we know, the cricketer recently led Chennai Super Kings to win their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). So it's undeniable that he is a valuable addition to the team! I mean, it's Dhoni!

Extending a very warm welcome to the KING 👑@msdhoni is back with #TeamIndia and in a new role!💪 pic.twitter.com/Ew5PylMdRy — BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2021

Of course, people were thrilled at seeing this, here is how some people responded to the good news.

The word 'KING'.... there can't be two kings in a single team...only one ,super one KING KOHLI🔥 — Prudhvi's tweets😉ᴿᵃᵈʰᵉˢʰʸᵃᵐ💞 (@prudhviraaz03) October 17, 2021

Thala in blue 👀🤠😿 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 17, 2021

Now his tips will help us win this world cup 🥳🥳 If we lose its bcoz team didn't play well if we win Thala's tips worked 😇 — Aditya🇮🇳🚩 (@iam_adi_thebest) October 17, 2021

There is One and Only King 👑 pic.twitter.com/eWV4Hy5dRM — €ultViratian (@CultViratian) October 17, 2021

Very excited to see Dhoni, Virat, Rohit..

Trio 🔥🔥 — Shivam Mishra (@shiv0769) October 17, 2021

Excited to see what this results in *secretly crossing fingers and praying for nothing but a win*.