Recently BCCI posted an image from their team India camp in UAE. And it has a lot of people excited for the future of the T20 World Cup this year.

Source: economictimes

Apparently, the news is that MS Dhoni has joined team India's camp as a mentor for the World Cup. And as we know, the cricketer recently led Chennai Super Kings to win their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). So it's undeniable that he is a valuable addition to the team! I mean, it's Dhoni!

Of course, people were thrilled at seeing this, here is how some people responded to the good news. 

Excited to see what this results in *secretly crossing fingers and praying for nothing but a win*. 