Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been named as the captain of Cricket Australia's (CA) team of the decade.

The side - announced by Cricket Australia on Saturday, December 21 - features two other Indians in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni has been named captain of Cricket Australia's (CA) ODI team of the decade.



Dhoni, who led India in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is, is the only captain to have won the ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup.

Known as Captain Cool, Dhoni's leadership has impressed everyone from those who started their careers under his captaincy to those international stars who've played under him in the IPL.

Here is Cricket Australia's ODI Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Shakib al Hasan, Jos Buttler, MS Dhoni (C), Rashid Khan, Mitchell Stark, Trent Boult and Lasith Malinga.

Journalist Martin Smith, who compiled the ODI team, praised Dhoni and said:

The input of MS Dhoni with the bat did tail off during the latter part of the decade, but he was a dominant force in a golden period for India's one-day side. Having assured his greatness by guiding his nation to World Cup glory on home soil in 2011, the right-hander became India's ultimate finisher with the bat.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli became the only Indian player to be included in CA's Test Team of the decade.

He has also been named captain of the side that includes Alastair Cook, Steven Smith, David Warner, Ben Stokes and Kane Williamson.