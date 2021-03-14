MS Dhoni's hairstyles and fashion have always set new trends. With a massive fan following across the world, people notice everything he does.
This time it's his bald look. Videos and pictures of him sporting a bald look in a monk-like avatar are going viral on social media.
Star Sports India shared the pic and video on their official Twitter account. Their captions left fans curious to know more about the cricketer's latest look.
😮😮😮 - our faces since we saw #MSDhoni's new avatar that could just break the Internet! 🙊What do you think is it about? pic.twitter.com/Mx27w3uqQh— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 13, 2021
Mantra… avatar… we are as 🤯 as you are right now!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 14, 2021
Give us your best guess as to what this mantra is that he's talking about and keep watching this space for the reveal. 😎 pic.twitter.com/km9AQ93Dek
Fans are going crazy over his new look.
Enjoyed this episode of WandaVision. pic.twitter.com/9gqDiiSmni— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 14, 2021
The monk who sold his bike 😂 https://t.co/yyn1dzROSy— Ujjwal Khandelwal (@4682cdb01045421) March 14, 2021
When Dhoni calculated the total petrol price to fill up all his bikes tanks. https://t.co/2WCrTxuLmh— Av Gaming07 (@Abhijit23926429) March 14, 2021
Please don't say this is going to be his last IPL.— Sanchit (@Sanchit28265376) March 13, 2021
Nobody— Ana (@anandigaadhe) March 14, 2021
Me thinking about my retirement plans https://t.co/f24fHt0tBP
From long hair to bald head this legend is simply amazing.🤩🤩#Dhoni@StarSportsIndia @ICC @ESPNcricinfo https://t.co/pENP7nWX8L— Shubham Yadav (@Shubham3102000) March 14, 2021
IPL ad? https://t.co/T81F3DygB2— Lauderdale (@TCrick3) March 14, 2021
GIF this image of MS. See tremendous scope for content. https://t.co/lCAGvy3kUb— Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) March 14, 2021
@msdhoni taking a break from the internet... Breaks the internet😂😂😂 https://t.co/kKYhawOWhz— Arkopal Ray (@arkopal6) March 14, 2021
Meanwhile Star Sports India tweeted that Dhoni's new avatar is about to be revealed soon.
It's almost time! 🤩— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 14, 2021
Keep calm for just 1⃣ more hour - MS Dhoni's new avatar is about to be revealed on #Byjus #CricketLIVE! pic.twitter.com/M5vapRc0Dg
Star Sports India just revealed that it's an IPL ad saluting the new Indian spirit.
#VIVOIPL salutes the new Indian spirit that is eager to innovate and rewrite the rulebook.— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 14, 2021
Will history be created yet again this IPL?
Join us in celebrating #IndiaKaApnaMantra.
LIVE from Apr 9 | Broadcast starts 6 PM, Match starts 7:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar VIP pic.twitter.com/6IcKGwy4np