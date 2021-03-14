MS Dhoni's hairstyles and fashion have always set new trends. With a massive fan following across the world, people notice everything he does.

This time it's his bald look. Videos and pictures of him sporting a bald look in a monk-like avatar are going viral on social media.

Star Sports India shared the pic and video on their official Twitter account. Their captions left fans curious to know more about the cricketer's latest look.

😮😮😮 - our faces since we saw #MSDhoni's new avatar that could just break the Internet! 🙊What do you think is it about? pic.twitter.com/Mx27w3uqQh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 13, 2021

Mantra… avatar… we are as 🤯 as you are right now!



Give us your best guess as to what this mantra is that he's talking about and keep watching this space for the reveal. 😎 pic.twitter.com/km9AQ93Dek — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 14, 2021

Fans are going crazy over his new look.

Enjoyed this episode of WandaVision. pic.twitter.com/9gqDiiSmni — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 14, 2021

The monk who sold his bike 😂 https://t.co/yyn1dzROSy — Ujjwal Khandelwal (@4682cdb01045421) March 14, 2021

When Dhoni calculated the total petrol price to fill up all his bikes tanks. https://t.co/2WCrTxuLmh — Av Gaming07 (@Abhijit23926429) March 14, 2021

Please don't say this is going to be his last IPL.

Please 🙏🙏🙏🙏😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/0pUGk2r1Va — Sanchit (@Sanchit28265376) March 13, 2021

Nobody

Nobody

Me thinking about my retirement plans https://t.co/f24fHt0tBP — Ana (@anandigaadhe) March 14, 2021

GIF this image of MS. See tremendous scope for content. https://t.co/lCAGvy3kUb — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) March 14, 2021

After Robin Sharma’s the monk who sold his ferrari Dhoni gonna write “the hitman who played DOT balls” https://t.co/irkLN80SM4 — मंदोदरी (@Mrs_Raavan_) March 13, 2021

Dhoni when required rate is below 2 Vs Dhoni when required rate is above 9 pic.twitter.com/8WPCKb5i7C — Prasad Patil (@Prasad_One8) March 14, 2021

@msdhoni taking a break from the internet... Breaks the internet😂😂😂 https://t.co/kKYhawOWhz — Arkopal Ray (@arkopal6) March 14, 2021

Meanwhile Star Sports India tweeted that Dhoni's new avatar is about to be revealed soon.

It's almost time! 🤩



Keep calm for just 1⃣ more hour - MS Dhoni's new avatar is about to be revealed on #Byjus #CricketLIVE! pic.twitter.com/M5vapRc0Dg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 14, 2021

Star Sports India just revealed that it's an IPL ad saluting the new Indian spirit.