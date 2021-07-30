Former Indian Captain has gotten a new hairstyle. And it looks really good on him, to be honest. Dhoni, who has sported many a hairstyle over the last two decades received this makeover from Bollywood and cricketers’ favourite Hairstylist Aalim Hakim. 

And as soon as his pictures with the new haircut went online, the former Indian captain also started trending on Twitter. 

You gotta have your fingers on the pulse of this nation to be trending with a simple haircut even years after your retire. Gotta give it to MSD!