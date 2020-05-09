This IPL season was going to be special for a big reason. MS Dhoni was going to come back to cricket after almost a year.
However, with the pandemic and the resulting lockdown, things changed completely and now his ardent followers are latching on to whatever little they can.
An example of this is a video of him and Ziva which is doing rounds on the internet. Dhoni's face is barely visible for a second but that is enough for people, who have found something very interesting to talk about: His beard.
The video indicates that Dhoni hasn't dyed or chopped his beard, presumably because of the lockdown, and his fans are loving this new look.
Beard Man 🤩❤️ 🔥#MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/D8OmLsoasW— Dhoni Raina Team (@dhoniraina_team) May 8, 2020
Thala Dhoni In white beard👌👌💯— TweetTalks (@poojaolic) May 8, 2020
He is still Girls Heart-Throb😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/jKSEXs1rjg
#MSDhoni recent pic with white beard— Mahi7_offl (@TN_dhoni_fans) May 9, 2020
😘😍😻😊#ThalaDhoni #MSD pic.twitter.com/hkoNCX52SF
My beard is pretty much there too @msdhoni bhai. Will have to update my logo pretty soon 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Tgj2skP0Ph— Karan Talwar (@BollywoodGandu) May 9, 2020
He is not old white beard (salt peeper)awesome thala❤#என்றும்_தலைவன்_தோனி#Thala #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/N9x1SflXil— fangirl_sonali07 (@sonalirout131) May 9, 2020