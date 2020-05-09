This IPL season was going to be special for a big reason. MS Dhoni was going to come back to cricket after almost a year.

However, with the pandemic and the resulting lockdown, things changed completely and now his ardent followers are latching on to whatever little they can.

An example of this is a video of him and Ziva which is doing rounds on the internet. Dhoni's face is barely visible for a second but that is enough for people, who have found something very interesting to talk about: His beard.

The video indicates that Dhoni hasn't dyed or chopped his beard, presumably because of the lockdown, and his fans are loving this new look.

Thala Dhoni In white beard👌👌💯

He is still Girls Heart-Throb😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/jKSEXs1rjg — TweetTalks (@poojaolic) May 8, 2020

My beard is pretty much there too @msdhoni bhai. Will have to update my logo pretty soon 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Tgj2skP0Ph — Karan Talwar (@BollywoodGandu) May 9, 2020

Can't wait to see him on the field again.