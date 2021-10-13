In a reminder of why we love MS Dhoni as much as we do, the former captain has refused to take any money from the BCCI to mentor the Indian cricket team during the T20 World Cup.
The news was shared by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.
"MS Dhoni is not charging any honorarium for his services as the mentor of Indian team for the T20 World Cup," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to ANI— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021
(file photo) pic.twitter.com/DQD5KaYo7v
Later, president Sourav Ganguly also confirmed the same, and said, "Dhoni will not charge anything to mentor the Indian team".
This has led to an outpouring of love for him on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions.
#Dhoni said No to honorarium (payment) for being the mentor of Team #India for #T20WorldCup2021— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 12, 2021
That's Dhoni for you.. 👏👏
Love nd respect @msdhoni ❤🇮🇳 https://t.co/5WzxdozFsj— Lucky Tripathi. (@luckytripathiii) October 13, 2021
Once a legend always a legend 🙌🏻#MSDhoni ❤️ https://t.co/PbtkLk9OWY— Bhavya Sharma (@Bhavya_22_) October 13, 2021
MSD ❤️ never fails to win our heart https://t.co/y10TQyw4fk— Aarat Bhayani (@BhayaniAarat) October 13, 2021
@msdhoni One more reason to love you legend ❤ https://t.co/TztU2kdp1z— ABHIJIT MOHAPATRA (@ABHIJITMOHAPAT1) October 12, 2021
Legend @msdhoni https://t.co/0RVbj0doR5— em_Rv (@emRv12) October 12, 2021
He is Gem❤️#Mahi https://t.co/daHybMrCoN— प्रशांत दांगी (@diplomaticdangi) October 12, 2021
That's why we love him❤️— Aditi Shreya (@Shreya0729) October 12, 2021
Inspiration for everyone.#Dhoni https://t.co/mrC7rwfgs1
This man has earned true respect. My favourite Sports personality without any doubt. ❤️❤️❤️ @msdhoni https://t.co/fWldMbvcYN— 🆂🆁🅳 (@SrdPuri) October 12, 2021
Just #MSD thing. https://t.co/eHtwWAHVaB— Radhey (@takradhey) October 13, 2021
A true ambassador for Indian and world cricket. @msdhoni 🙏🏼🙌🏼 https://t.co/60f7b1Dz6A— Rahul Lal (@RahulLal1193) October 12, 2021
How did we get so lucky?