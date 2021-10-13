In a reminder of why we love MS Dhoni as much as we do, the former captain has refused to take any money from the BCCI to mentor the Indian cricket team during the T20 World Cup.

The news was shared by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Later, president Sourav Ganguly also confirmed the same, and said, "Dhoni will not charge anything to mentor the Indian team". 

This has led to an outpouring of love for him on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions.

How did we get so lucky?