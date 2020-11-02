CSK, after getting eliminated from IPL 2020, have won all their games, giving the fans of the 'yellow army' something to hold on to.

Now, they also have something to look forward to - MS Dhoni in 2021. 

When asked if his appearance last evening was the last in the yellow jersey, Dhoni said 'definitely not', and the entire nation heaved a sigh of relief. 

People were happy that they'll get to see Mahi after the nightmare that this season was, and here are some of the best reactions we found on Twitter regarding the same. 

But that's not it. As it often happens with matters related to Mahi, the phrase started trending on the internet to the extent that his interaction wasn't even over and 'definitely not' was being used for memes. 

Have we had enough of watching Dhoni play? Definitely not.