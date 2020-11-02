CSK, after getting eliminated from IPL 2020, have won all their games, giving the fans of the 'yellow army' something to hold on to.
Now, they also have something to look forward to - MS Dhoni in 2021.
When asked if his appearance last evening was the last in the yellow jersey, Dhoni said 'definitely not', and the entire nation heaved a sigh of relief.
From 1929 hrs consider MS Dhoni as retired?— ICC (@ICC) November 1, 2020
"Definitely not!"#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/MQdM7urx4f
People were happy that they'll get to see Mahi after the nightmare that this season was, and here are some of the best reactions we found on Twitter regarding the same.
Danny Morrison - Could this be the last match of yours in yellow jersey?— 🤙 Sakshi Negi 👅 (@SakshiNegi_7) November 1, 2020
MS Dhoni - #DefinitelyNot
Me : pic.twitter.com/6jfAIH2BQk
Definitely not! 🥳 #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/LWVbfhVfNq— Kamina (@bittu7664) November 1, 2020
#DefinitelyNot me after @msdhoni said definitely not pic.twitter.com/xGJAk88Wje— SAÎLÉSH_MSDIAÑ (@SAILESH_9807001) November 1, 2020
It’s things like these, that keeps us going. #Definitelynot #yellove #CSKvKXIP💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/crp9aXoj3j— koushikbalaji (@koushikbalaji09) November 2, 2020
dhoni : *definitely not retiring from IPL*— Savage (@CutestFunniest) November 2, 2020
guys who took his jersey : pic.twitter.com/hoiPafKV8t
The way he said definitely not with a smile.😍❤️#dhoni #yellowforever💛 pic.twitter.com/KUigwrF9pn— seemi❣️ (@seemisain) November 1, 2020
Only Reason to watch IPL 2021👇🏻— 𝙰𝚔𝚜𝚑𝚊𝚝 (@Akshat_is_my_BF) November 1, 2020
Danny Morrison: Would this be your last game in yellow shirt.
Ms Dhoni: Definitely not 💛🥺#CSKvKXIP pic.twitter.com/BgZRjyA6lq
"Definitely not." Two words from #CSK legend MS Dhoni that has @ChennaiIPL fans looking forward to the next @IPL season. https://t.co/NKuh0eQrG6— Twitter Moments UK & Ireland (@UKMoments) November 1, 2020
#DefinitelyNot#CSKvKXIP— Prince Prabhakar (@Prince_P007) November 1, 2020
Dany : It's Could be Your Last Game in Yellow ?
Dhoni : Definitely NOT.
Dhoni fans :🕺🏼🕺🏼🕺🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZCv0RUcaJm
: Could this be ur last game in yellow ?— சிலுவை (@SiluvaMP7) November 1, 2020
Dhoni : Definitely not pic.twitter.com/cTxrUfbkOM
Harsha: Many jerseys signed or given away during this season.— Mahiban (@mahiban4u) November 1, 2020
Dhoni : ‘Maybe they thought I was retiring.I retired from international cricket so they thought I’m retiring from the shortest format also’
Harsha : ’Definitely not, right?,’
Dhoni : ‘Definitely not’.#csk #Dhoni
DEFINITELY NOT😭— 🐾 (@AnjieGarg) November 1, 2020
I LOVE YOU SO SO MUCH DHONI❤️#CSK #MsDianForever pic.twitter.com/SRHiAVudwb
But that's not it. As it often happens with matters related to Mahi, the phrase started trending on the internet to the extent that his interaction wasn't even over and 'definitely not' was being used for memes.
App: Are you enjoying this app?— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 1, 2020
Me: Yes
App: Would you like to rate it on play store?
Me: pic.twitter.com/nUIht7vm5a
My mind: Ready for Monday?— Krishna Daga (@dagakrishna22) November 1, 2020
Me:#DefinitelyNot pic.twitter.com/rrVQbFpbqW
Me to Crush - Hey , It's been a long time— 𝗔𝗻𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗴 (@SarcasmProMax) November 1, 2020
since we have known each other , Should we start dating ?
CRUSH - #DefinitelyNot pic.twitter.com/SYltFapHVp
Condition of Irfan Pathan & Gautam Gambhir after toss today 😸😸 #CSKvKXIP #Dhoni #definitelynot pic.twitter.com/GWYnMXUUwn— Definitely Not😎💛 (@Extra__Cover) November 1, 2020