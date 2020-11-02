CSK, after getting eliminated from IPL 2020, have won all their games, giving the fans of the 'yellow army' something to hold on to.

Now, they also have something to look forward to - MS Dhoni in 2021.

When asked if his appearance last evening was the last in the yellow jersey, Dhoni said 'definitely not', and the entire nation heaved a sigh of relief.

From 1929 hrs consider MS Dhoni as retired?



"Definitely not!"#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/MQdM7urx4f — ICC (@ICC) November 1, 2020

People were happy that they'll get to see Mahi after the nightmare that this season was, and here are some of the best reactions we found on Twitter regarding the same.

Danny Morrison - Could this be the last match of yours in yellow jersey?



MS Dhoni - #DefinitelyNot



Me : pic.twitter.com/6jfAIH2BQk — 🤙 Sakshi Negi 👅 (@SakshiNegi_7) November 1, 2020

dhoni : *definitely not retiring from IPL*



guys who took his jersey : pic.twitter.com/hoiPafKV8t — Savage (@CutestFunniest) November 2, 2020

Only Reason to watch IPL 2021👇🏻



Danny Morrison: Would this be your last game in yellow shirt.



Ms Dhoni: Definitely not 💛🥺#CSKvKXIP pic.twitter.com/BgZRjyA6lq — 𝙰𝚔𝚜𝚑𝚊𝚝 (@Akshat_is_my_BF) November 1, 2020

"Definitely not." Two words from #CSK legend MS Dhoni that has @ChennaiIPL fans looking forward to the next @IPL season. https://t.co/NKuh0eQrG6 — Twitter Moments UK & Ireland (@UKMoments) November 1, 2020

Dhoni gesturing no with head after saying DEFINITELY NOT adds weight to the statement 🙊🏃.. — VIDZ (@Vidyadhar_R) November 1, 2020

#DefinitelyNot#CSKvKXIP



Dany : It's Could be Your Last Game in Yellow ?



Dhoni : Definitely NOT.



Dhoni fans :🕺🏼🕺🏼🕺🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZCv0RUcaJm — Prince Prabhakar (@Prince_P007) November 1, 2020

: Could this be ur last game in yellow ?



Dhoni : Definitely not pic.twitter.com/cTxrUfbkOM — சிலுவை (@SiluvaMP7) November 1, 2020

Harsha: Many jerseys signed or given away during this season.



Dhoni : ‘Maybe they thought I was retiring.I retired from international cricket so they thought I’m retiring from the shortest format also’



Harsha : ’Definitely not, right?,’



Dhoni : ‘Definitely not’.#csk #Dhoni — Mahiban (@mahiban4u) November 1, 2020

But that's not it. As it often happens with matters related to Mahi, the phrase started trending on the internet to the extent that his interaction wasn't even over and 'definitely not' was being used for memes.

App: Are you enjoying this app?



Me: Yes



App: Would you like to rate it on play store?



Me: pic.twitter.com/nUIht7vm5a — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 1, 2020

Me to Crush - Hey , It's been a long time

since we have known each other , Should we start dating ?



CRUSH - #DefinitelyNot pic.twitter.com/SYltFapHVp — 𝗔𝗻𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗴 (@SarcasmProMax) November 1, 2020

Have we had enough of watching Dhoni play? Definitely not.