Bullies are everywhere. In a just world, we wouldn't have to deal with them. But that's not the world we live in. Down here, no matter what position and how powerful you might be in stature, bullies will find you.
Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is representing Rajasthan Royals this IPL recently spoke about the time he could have actually died after a drunk cricketer hung him out of the balcony of the 15th floor while he was playing for Mumbai Indians.
Must watch video— Robin Saroy (@RobinSaroy) April 7, 2022
Yuzi chahal sharing a memory when he was in Mumbai Indians#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/CFMcxMHoUL
People have been talking about it all over social media, extending their support of Chahal and rightfully calling out the bullying.
What a shame ...no one from prachise or management took any decision...only because he was not a big player then...how can they ignore such incident ...sure the senior player had so much influence back then— Kishan Sharma3 (@Sharma3Kishan) April 7, 2022
Dear @mipaltan what's this?— SHASHIRUPAK_SACHIN (@SachinRupak10) April 8, 2022
Winning trophies doesn't make us the Champion Team
We need character! What kind of management r u guys running? We support u when u win & even when you lose, but that doesn't mean that we support these
Plz look into this issue & make #JusticeForChahal https://t.co/z5ZCbhKkwY
Not a #MI fan anymore, if they didn’t do anything about the incident.#MumbaiIndians #YuzvendraChahal #RajasthanRoyals #IPL2022 https://t.co/8wYJLvlTOW— O_O (@Dhinchak_Chooja) April 8, 2022
Chahal story is disturbing https://t.co/jN4clGwIZ0— Imtiaz (@Imtiazbahar) April 8, 2022
Who the hell was that drunken fellow 🤷♂️— Kunal Chatterjee (@KunalCh37079569) April 8, 2022
Was there any accountability fixed 🤬😡😱@yuzi_chahal @BCCI @mipaltan @vikrantgupta73 @bhogleharsha @SGanguly99
Is he still 🤔 https://t.co/z3XexPDZlX
It will be really sad if @BCCI @IPL don't investigate this! Also, ex cricketers who voiced their opinion in Saha's incident should speak for Chahal too. This isn't cool! #chahal @mipaltan @RCBTweets https://t.co/IoCZmYgY6u— Rakesh Shetty (@StumpMics) April 8, 2022
"SHAMEFUL THIS IS"— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) April 7, 2022
Yuzi Chahal and Robin Uthappa exposing the dressing room talks and some serious scene of Mumbai Indians. pic.twitter.com/cSPLgAxj7E
Yuzuvendra chahals story should— it's ok to be fine (@clashmyfist) April 7, 2022
Actually be taken up by higher
Authorities & that player should
Be banned 🚫
Feels bad for chahal & fcuk you
Mumbai indians https://t.co/9fmT2g5ib4
Mind you, this is not the first time Chahal has spoken about being bullied during his stint with the Mumbai Indians.
It happened in 2011 when Mumbai Indians won the Champions League. Andrew Symonds drank a lot of "fruit juice" during a party. He tied my hands and James Franklin tied my legs. The task for me was to open it. But then, they forgot that they had put a tape on my mouth. The next morning, a cleaner came and saw me and got me out of it.
I am just spitballing here, but this is assault. You can't do that to another human being, as a joke or otherwise. Mumbai Indians need to get their shit straight.