Recently, tennis giant Rafael Nadal hosted an Instagram live session for his fans, where he was joined by competitors and friends Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

Though they discussed many things, the highlight of the session remained their inability to actually get together for the session in one go.

Once we finally got this thing working, yes 😂 https://t.co/2liQGHKJvT — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 20, 2020

And that was something that Andy Murray was all too kind to remind Rafa of!

With they finally managed to come together for the Insta live session, the fans fell in love with their genuine camaraderie:

ROGER FEDERER AND RAFAEL NADAL ON IG LIVE TOGETHER 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/F8xFeK8d6X — Mal 🤍 (@darth_zizou) April 20, 2020

“I went in and out in and out Idk how many times” - Roger Federer on Rafael Nadal’s live today



I LOVE THEM — Anuja Vora (@AnujaVora12) April 20, 2020

Andy Murray giving Rafa Nadal some stick last night for not being able to invite Roger Federer onto Instagram live..



Quality! 😂😂😂



(via @RafaelNadal) pic.twitter.com/PtS8hkyUn6 — MansionBet (@MansionBet) April 21, 2020

Rafa Nadal trying to work out how to invite Roger Federer to an Instagram live while Andy Murray takes the piss is the quarantine content I needed. pic.twitter.com/S7DS8E8UY0 — Clare Thorp (@thorpers) April 20, 2020

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's ig live: a quick summary pic.twitter.com/Da4wWrxe1Q — chloe🤪 (@Sschazverev) April 20, 2020

"If you're a righty, why do you play lefty?" - Roger Federer asking Rafael Nadal, both of them laugh (Instagram live) pic.twitter.com/jMT9TjrRbd — DV (@takematchpoints) April 20, 2020

You can watch the complete session here:

In this session, everyone's a winner!