Yesterday, English pacer James Anderson became the first fast bowler in history to make 150 test match appearances.

Anderson achieved this extraordinary feat by taking the new ball against South Africa at the SuperSport Park on Boxing Day.

And in what was a pleasant surprise, his 150th Test cap was given to him by the man who had given him his first Test cap, the then English Captain Nasser Hussain.

Hussain credited Anderson for his long career and continuing to serve England even after 16 years of backbreaking labour, literally.

Immense words and an even more immense achievement!



The moment @jimmy9 received his 150th Test cap from @nassercricket 🙌#SAvENG pic.twitter.com/4vDbO3g0mZ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 26, 2019

People have been applauding Hussain's words and how he simply walked away after the speech to let Jimmy have his moment.

Loved the speech, but also the way Nasser walked away quickly, to let Jimmy have his moment and applause from his team mates. Top stuff all round — Cricket tweets (@_stavros1) December 26, 2019

I saw his @lancscricket debut at the back-end of the 2001 season. It was evident to me, the noise the ball made when it smacked into @BackStop130 ‘s gloves, there might be something a bit special about this young fella! Congrats @jimmy9 #onehundredandfifty #threebullseyes — John Gwynne (@OnlyJohnGwynne) December 26, 2019

16 years. 150 tests. 575 wickets. Fitness. Determination. Skill. Hunger. Swing. Seam. Cutters. Red cherry. James Anderson #SAvENG #AUSvNZ — Vinod Kumar 🇵🇰 (@Viniii112) December 27, 2019

@andrewwillo07 this legit made me tear up, what an utter legend @jimmy9 is. The boy,the man,the worlds best. — Rick. (@mma_rick) December 26, 2019

I think Nasser should just do every presentation for every England cricketer. — DavidY (@djy1976) December 26, 2019

James Anderson has been the finest exponent for fast bowling with the red ball we have seen in the last decade and a half. The fact that he's the only seamer who has ever lasted this long with the red cherry is a testament to the legend he is.