Indian women's hockey team lost 1-2 to Argentina in the semi-final match. This was the first time the team made it to the semis in the Olympics and it's a huge achievement in itself.
While India will now play for the bronze medal against Great Britain, the nation is immensely proud of the girls who displayed their best performance in Tokyo.
Have a look at how people are congratulating the team after the semi-final match.
India glued to #womenshockey over men's cricket. That in itself is a win #OlympicGames #India— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 4, 2021
#womenshockey trending over men's cricket is an achievement in itself. Well played #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/mujuXCDMkr— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 4, 2021
On to the next one. We punched above our weight. Need to get the Bronze medal now. Come on. https://t.co/ggYCwd67DP— Aditya Garg (@addygunners) August 4, 2021
Well played Team India girls! Good fight! #Ind #TeamIndia— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) August 4, 2021
Girlsss ! You did so well 👏— Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) August 4, 2021
We will surely win bronze 🥉🇮🇳#womenshockey #indvsarg pic.twitter.com/YXrLokxVEI
Well played girls!! Dont lose heart... We are proud of you... @imranirampal ! #womenshockey @Media_SAI @ianuragthakur @KirenRijiju— richa anirudh (@richaanirudh) August 4, 2021
Who says Indian women are not strong. I saw them fighting heartedly in Olympic semifinals.— Santu Shalway🇮🇳 (@SantuShalway) August 4, 2021
Proud of girls.#womenshockey pic.twitter.com/I7VSi6AFI6
Indian Women's hockey team is certainly evolving into something surreal... Lost the match ...But surely won the hearts of a billion people..... No matter what happens against Britain..they surely have surpassed the expectations...#Olympics #hockeyindia #womenshockey pic.twitter.com/Os6toJVgQE— Subhajit Bag (@SubhajitB98) August 4, 2021
I feel your heart girls.— Neeti Palta (@neetipalta) August 4, 2021
Bring it against England
for bronze. #womenshockey #Olympics
Bronze 🥉 Doesn't matter. Silver 🥈 Doesn't matter. Gold 🥇 Doesn't matter...Playing Bold matters...Playing without Fear matters...Playing our Heart Out matters...The Process matters....Amazing display by Indians. #womenshockey @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/mPsUp9Q8rJ— Bhavesh upadhyay (@xZBzeY4tiADznRu) August 4, 2021
Girls made us to watch Hockey instead of Cricket, isn't that the win??#womenshockey #indvsarg #Hockey #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/B6N1IVMZZr— 🄰🄳🄳🅄 🇮🇳 (@Addu86842053) August 4, 2021
KYA MATCH THA BY GOD !— G. 💜✨ (@gauri_budhiraja) August 4, 2021
Well played girls 🔥
Koi nai bronze ke liye lad lenge 💪#womenshockey
Well played Team India.. Always been an ardent cricket fan but chose Hockey over cricket today like millions of others... Kudos.. Bronze bhi itna bura nahi lagega waise ;)#womenshockey pic.twitter.com/WkHsc3t65T— dhawal (@dha_maal) August 4, 2021
Brilliant salute your grit & determination. You have made India proud #TeamIndia . #womenshockey the new narrative of Indian sports . Champion stuff . pic.twitter.com/WvffRJS9LC— Chaitanya K Prasad (@Chatty111Prasad) August 4, 2021
It was a tough match against a good defensive & structured team.— Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) August 4, 2021
Well played, India. #womenshockey
Unlike movies, real life sports does not always give us picture perfect endings. It's a happy ending nonetheless for an incredible coach and team to come this far. You made us proud! #womenshockey #Olympics #hockeyindia— Shruti Sonal (@shrutisonal26) August 4, 2021
#womenshockey— Shruti (@kadak_chai_) August 4, 2021
Well played!!
One loss doesn't define you!
u girls already proved what a fighters & fantastic players u r 🔥
So much Love & Respect 🙌🏻❤
U gave us many goosebumps moment to cherish!
We still can get a medal of different color.
All the best for next match pic.twitter.com/AiUKZtRd3u
Retweet If You Saw The Full #WomensHockey Game For The 1st Time. #IndvsArg #Hockey #Olympics #Tokyo2020— Shah (@Shahrcasm) August 4, 2021