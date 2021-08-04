Indian women's hockey team lost 1-2 to Argentina in the semi-final match. This was the first time the team made it to the semis in the Olympics and it's a huge achievement in itself.

While India will now play for the bronze medal against Great Britain, the nation is immensely proud of the girls who displayed their best performance in Tokyo.

Have a look at how people are congratulating the team after the semi-final match.

Well played girls. This is just the beginning . Indian womens hockey will take many giant strides in the future. You made us so proud . pic.twitter.com/fy1HoVVaXQ — Abhisar Sharma (@abhisar_sharma) August 4, 2021

India glued to #womenshockey over men's cricket. That in itself is a win #OlympicGames #India — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 4, 2021

On to the next one. We punched above our weight. Need to get the Bronze medal now. Come on. https://t.co/ggYCwd67DP — Aditya Garg (@addygunners) August 4, 2021

Well played Team India girls! Good fight! #Ind #TeamIndia — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) August 4, 2021

Girlsss ! You did so well 👏



We will surely win bronze 🥉🇮🇳#womenshockey #indvsarg pic.twitter.com/YXrLokxVEI — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) August 4, 2021

Who says Indian women are not strong. I saw them fighting heartedly in Olympic semifinals.

Proud of girls.#womenshockey pic.twitter.com/I7VSi6AFI6 — Santu Shalway🇮🇳 (@SantuShalway) August 4, 2021

Indian Women's hockey team is certainly evolving into something surreal... Lost the match ...But surely won the hearts of a billion people..... No matter what happens against Britain..they surely have surpassed the expectations...#Olympics #hockeyindia #womenshockey pic.twitter.com/Os6toJVgQE — Subhajit Bag (@SubhajitB98) August 4, 2021

I feel your heart girls.

Bring it against England

for bronze. #womenshockey #Olympics — Neeti Palta (@neetipalta) August 4, 2021

Bronze 🥉 Doesn't matter. Silver 🥈 Doesn't matter. Gold 🥇 Doesn't matter...Playing Bold matters...Playing without Fear matters...Playing our Heart Out matters...The Process matters....Amazing display by Indians. #womenshockey @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/mPsUp9Q8rJ — Bhavesh upadhyay (@xZBzeY4tiADznRu) August 4, 2021

KYA MATCH THA BY GOD !

Well played girls 🔥



Koi nai bronze ke liye lad lenge 💪#womenshockey — G. 💜✨ (@gauri_budhiraja) August 4, 2021

Well played Team India.. Always been an ardent cricket fan but chose Hockey over cricket today like millions of others... Kudos.. Bronze bhi itna bura nahi lagega waise ;)#womenshockey pic.twitter.com/WkHsc3t65T — dhawal (@dha_maal) August 4, 2021

Brilliant salute your grit & determination. You have made India proud #TeamIndia . #womenshockey the new narrative of Indian sports . Champion stuff . pic.twitter.com/WvffRJS9LC — Chaitanya K Prasad (@Chatty111Prasad) August 4, 2021

It was a tough match against a good defensive & structured team.



Well played, India. #womenshockey — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) August 4, 2021

Unlike movies, real life sports does not always give us picture perfect endings. It's a happy ending nonetheless for an incredible coach and team to come this far. You made us proud! #womenshockey #Olympics #hockeyindia — Shruti Sonal (@shrutisonal26) August 4, 2021

#womenshockey

Well played!!



One loss doesn't define you!



u girls already proved what a fighters & fantastic players u r 🔥



So much Love & Respect 🙌🏻❤

U gave us many goosebumps moment to cherish!



We still can get a medal of different color.

All the best for next match pic.twitter.com/AiUKZtRd3u — Shruti (@kadak_chai_) August 4, 2021

Well done, team! And thanks for such a wonderful game.