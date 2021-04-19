Internet can do wonders. At times a story is shared so much that it gets everyone's attention changing people's lives for good.

Few days ago, story of national boxer and NIS qualified coach Abid Khan went viral on social media.

Story of national boxer Abid Khan: From NIS qualified coach to driving auto...



Watch full video at YouTube channel 'Sports Gaon'

And do watch it, we need to strengthen YouTube channel Sports Gaon to bring more such stories.. Thanks pic.twitter.com/hHjhTtW5W9 — Saurabh Duggal (@duggal_saurabh) April 14, 2021

A boxing champion and medallist in the 80s, Abid went on to train army personnel for 5 years.

Unable to find a decent job for himself, he went to Saudi Arabia and worked as a taxi driver to make ends meet. On returning to India, he took to driving a pickup auto.

Speaking to Indian Express, he said:

All these years made me believe that in this country, poor sports-persons only suffer.

Many sportspersons and celebrities shared his story.

This is heartbreaking yet so inspiring to see how humbly this sportsperson has coped with unfulfilled ambition. Can you please share his contact details? @duggal_saurabh https://t.co/QNC0RvlQ7q — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 15, 2021

This motivated Abid to provide coaching to underprivelged children. Currently, he is training them at the park near his rehabilitation colony flat in Dhanas, Chandigarh, taking time out of his day job as a pick-up loader and driver.

His story also caught the attention of Anand Mahindra. He has offered to lend support and invest in his startup boxing academy.

Thank you Saurabh, for telling us Abid’s story. I especially appreciate his not looking for a handout. In any case I prefer investing in people’s talents & passion rather than offer charity. Please let me know how I can invest and support his ‘startup’ boxing academy... https://t.co/409LslAvHu — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 18, 2021

Netizens are also applauding Anand Mahindra's efforts to invest in talented people.

This is why you have my respect, sir!@anandmahindra https://t.co/L3nPLsnoW0 — Yash Agarwal (@yash_1104) April 19, 2021

Sir, you never miss any chance. Living Legend 👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/tFWcG4gYP2 — Vaheed Shaikh (@iamvaheed) April 18, 2021

What a wonderful gesture 💯 https://t.co/0izyZstXtv — jtteja (@tej_pranav) April 18, 2021

We hope that Abid Khan receives all the support to start his boxing academy and train the next generation of boxers in India.