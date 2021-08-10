Neeraj Chopra, the first track and field athlete to win an Olympic gold medal for India, is the most talked about person in the country at this moment.
People want to know more about him and news channels and publications cannot miss the opportunity to interview him. Navika Kumar recently interviewed the gold medallist after the historic win.
Of all the questions in the world, she asked him 'if he had a girlfriend'.
#Exclusive BIG REVELATION by Neeraj Chopra | Good news for girls!— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 10, 2021
No, I don't have any girlfriend. My only focus as of now is sports: #Olympics #Gold medalist #NeerajChopra, tells Navika Kumar. | #TokyoOlympics #NeerajOnTimesNowNavbharat pic.twitter.com/QRGvmVVeWT
When Chopra denied having a girlfriend, it became 'good news for girls' as per the caption used by Times Now.
From comparing him to Bollywood heroes to constantly asking him the same question about girlfriend, netizens are calling out Navika and Times Now for the level of journalism they stooped to.
First rule of Journalism : if someone is uncomfortable don't dig more about personal life it's unprofessional imagine someone asking you about your relationship status and not sport you play. If he says no just move on— Human (@humanhumein) August 10, 2021
Well it's NAVIKA KUMAR, did you expect sensible journalism from her? 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/tGt17rC516— 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ४ (@AwaaraHoon) August 10, 2021
it's rude to ask him this. he looks uncomfortable, and his personal life is none of our business. don't stoop so low for trps.— weirdo // niranjan stan account 🧣 (@theressmthweird) August 10, 2021
All his achievement reduced to just a mere 'eye candy' level with this question!🙄😑— The Restless Raccoon 🦝🇮🇳 (@SavageSorceress) August 10, 2021
You meet an Olympic Gold Medallist and ask him about his relationship status. Then tease it on social media. Right, that’s exactly how interviews should be done! https://t.co/6CBRD31yWj— Sohini (@Mittermaniac) August 10, 2021
Why is it necessary to bring up someone’s personal life when you can talk about their dreams aspirations and struggles ? Moreover labelling this as some sort of spicey revelation as if he’s an object of entertainment or pleasure for y’all. I don’t understand journalism sometimes. https://t.co/p7QSf2xUII— Anj ⁷ (@summerseokie) August 10, 2021
The way he handled navika! Damn, so proud of him. He knows how to put people back to the place where they belong:)— Shaileyy! (@thickshakedog) August 10, 2021
Always stay beautiful human like this @Neeraj_chopra1 ❤️ and #Navika ji ek baar pooch liya theek hai, but grilling to a point to make him uncomfortable is not nice 😬🙄 https://t.co/ioUahyj5vT— Womaniya Singh (@WomaniyaSingh) August 10, 2021
This is called true journalism...— Jahangir Alam (@TheJahangirAlam) August 10, 2021
The caption is exactly what is wrong with today's news channels. What does it take to be a little more sensible @TimesNow ? https://t.co/2sfh83Ed9T— Ashish Gupta (@indashish7) August 10, 2021
There are so many questions that could have been asked here— Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) August 10, 2021
1. How does he train?
2. How does weather affect the throw?
3. How differently does he trains his shoulders?
4. How important is the run up & how does he ensure that he isn't wrong footed at the time of release?
Mistakenly, I read Times Now as TINDER Now 🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/qgQVocITwU— Rudrabha Mukherjee 🇮🇳 (@imrudrabha) August 10, 2021
#NeerajChopra you must know that if you lied about your relationship status then #Navika has access to your Whatsapp account, probably 😉— Nitin (@goelmerc) August 10, 2021
Only TIMES NOW is covering the important point which the whole nation wants to know. Well done 👏 https://t.co/mzyvZZRCb6— Shubham Jaiswal (@Shubhamjacks) August 10, 2021
Two Lessons from this conversation of #NeerajChopra :— Dr.Monika Langeh (@drmonika_langeh) August 10, 2021
1. Be Focussed
What questions would you have wanted to ask Neeraj Chopra?