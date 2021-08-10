Neeraj Chopra, the first track and field athlete to win an Olympic gold medal for India, is the most talked about person in the country at this moment.

People want to know more about him and news channels and publications cannot miss the opportunity to interview him. Navika Kumar recently interviewed the gold medallist after the historic win.

Of all the questions in the world, she asked him 'if he had a girlfriend'.

#Exclusive BIG REVELATION by Neeraj Chopra | Good news for girls!



No, I don't have any girlfriend. My only focus as of now is sports: #Olympics #Gold medalist #NeerajChopra, tells Navika Kumar. | #TokyoOlympics #NeerajOnTimesNowNavbharat pic.twitter.com/QRGvmVVeWT — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 10, 2021

When Chopra denied having a girlfriend, it became 'good news for girls' as per the caption used by Times Now.

From comparing him to Bollywood heroes to constantly asking him the same question about girlfriend, netizens are calling out Navika and Times Now for the level of journalism they stooped to.

First rule of Journalism : if someone is uncomfortable don't dig more about personal life it's unprofessional imagine someone asking you about your relationship status and not sport you play. If he says no just move on



Wait but Navika Kaha Journalist hai — Human (@humanhumein) August 10, 2021

Well it's NAVIKA KUMAR, did you expect sensible journalism from her? 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/tGt17rC516 — 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ४ (@AwaaraHoon) August 10, 2021

it's rude to ask him this. he looks uncomfortable, and his personal life is none of our business. don't stoop so low for trps. — weirdo // niranjan stan account 🧣 (@theressmthweird) August 10, 2021

Guy wins a gold medal.



Indian Journalists: pic.twitter.com/AX0PzqqM6V — Saket Jaiswal (@saketjaiswal_sj) August 10, 2021

All his achievement reduced to just a mere 'eye candy' level with this question!🙄😑 — The Restless Raccoon 🦝🇮🇳 (@SavageSorceress) August 10, 2021

You meet an Olympic Gold Medallist and ask him about his relationship status. Then tease it on social media. Right, that’s exactly how interviews should be done! https://t.co/6CBRD31yWj — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) August 10, 2021

Why is it necessary to bring up someone’s personal life when you can talk about their dreams aspirations and struggles ? Moreover labelling this as some sort of spicey revelation as if he’s an object of entertainment or pleasure for y’all. I don’t understand journalism sometimes. https://t.co/p7QSf2xUII — Anj ⁷ (@summerseokie) August 10, 2021

The way he handled navika! Damn, so proud of him. He knows how to put people back to the place where they belong:)

Litreally india and it’s journalism👁👄👁 https://t.co/3A1CcJllpT — Shaileyy! (@thickshakedog) August 10, 2021

Always stay beautiful human like this @Neeraj_chopra1 ❤️ and #Navika ji ek baar pooch liya theek hai, but grilling to a point to make him uncomfortable is not nice 😬🙄 https://t.co/ioUahyj5vT — Womaniya Singh (@WomaniyaSingh) August 10, 2021

This is called true journalism...

Thanks @TimesNow for giving journalism a new dimension...

All journalism institutions all over the world should include this as a case study.

Thanks @navikakumar ... https://t.co/ULGLRuRWBu — Jahangir Alam (@TheJahangirAlam) August 10, 2021

The caption is exactly what is wrong with today's news channels. What does it take to be a little more sensible @TimesNow ? https://t.co/2sfh83Ed9T — Ashish Gupta (@indashish7) August 10, 2021

There are so many questions that could have been asked here



1. How does he train?

2. How does weather affect the throw?

3. How differently does he trains his shoulders?

4. How important is the run up & how does he ensure that he isn't wrong footed at the time of release?

+ https://t.co/4oNLPGclup — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) August 10, 2021

Mistakenly, I read Times Now as TINDER Now 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/qgQVocITwU — Rudrabha Mukherjee 🇮🇳 (@imrudrabha) August 10, 2021

Why if any one achieves some thing great is compared to cheap bollywood actors? Is there no any other parameters to compare there heroics? @navikakumar .@vivekagnihotri . question is ,is it her own mentality or she has done it considering indian audience? https://t.co/UHREX3oKE1 — Th€ Hyp0cr!t€ (@thioacetone_) August 10, 2021

#NeerajChopra you must know that if you lied about your relationship status then #Navika has access to your Whatsapp account, probably 😉

She may already know about your Shona Babu! https://t.co/OI9rROuh3m — Nitin (@goelmerc) August 10, 2021

Only TIMES NOW is covering the important point which the whole nation wants to know. Well done 👏 https://t.co/mzyvZZRCb6 — Shubham Jaiswal (@Shubhamjacks) August 10, 2021

Two Lessons from this conversation of #NeerajChopra :

1. Be Focussed

2. Be grounded https://t.co/ggJpAdtkK0 — Dr.Monika Langeh (@drmonika_langeh) August 10, 2021

What questions would you have wanted to ask Neeraj Chopra?