Neeraj Chopra is flying high and achieving some ground-breaking records in the Javelin throw. But India's first Olympics gold medal winner has not only aced the sport but also won hearts for his humbleness.

Recently, during a tournament, a video of him went viral where we see him touching the feet of an elderly person and taking his blessings.

So down to earth this person @Neeraj_chopra1 ❣️Took blessing from an elderly fan. That speaks volumes. Love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jjo9OxHABt — Your ❤️ (@ijnani) June 30, 2022

The video was shared by a Twitter user, Ijnani, and has gathered more than 30k views and 2k likes. The champion is seen meeting a few of his fans and clicking pictures. While people wish him luck, Neeraj takes blessings from an elder person standing there.

People on Twitter are impressed by this heartwarming gesture and are lauding Neeraj Chopra for being so grounded.

Love how he's letting it fly while being grounded. Respect! https://t.co/Ajk3rNfwW9 — Hemang Shah (@hemangjshah) July 1, 2022

Words don’t suffice to describe this Godly Human. 🥺🙏🙏. May God bless you always @Neeraj_chopra1 #NeerajChopra https://t.co/lARMj8totE — JaySas (@jaysas_xyz) July 1, 2022

Dil jeet liya sabka yeh chhore ne !! https://t.co/U8C5vKWxjQ — Ajay_Techno (@Ajaym92476791) July 1, 2022

Neeraj is like the sport he plays



However high he reaches in terms of name & fame, at the end of day, he is down to earth leaving big marks behind just like the Javelin!



True role model 👑 https://t.co/f8kmlmc12p — Prithvi (@Eighty7_Fifty8) July 1, 2022

Yes @ijnani True, that speaks volumes and how genuine and down to earth person is @Neeraj_chopra1 ..... https://t.co/I9vgVcl7zO — Subir - MountainKaboy - First love India (@mountainkaboy) July 1, 2022

It's been 10 months since he shot to fame. He's still the old sweet humble Haryanvi lad.



PS: All Haryanvis are really humble once you are able to look past their accent. https://t.co/MojJfpW3fa — The Honorable Judge Arthur Vandelay presiding (@Art__Van_delay) July 1, 2022

Pure heart♥️

Far far good looking than any bollywood actor. https://t.co/BlMybiMSdD — Heer (@High_Heel_Babe) July 1, 2022

Neeraj Chopra shows us the power of our mitti. His sanskar, behaviour everything is just so amazing. https://t.co/rGBb4rbNdL — Rahul Kaushik (@kaushkrahul) July 1, 2022

What an absolutely loveable guy. His parents have done a great job with him https://t.co/C0uh5OpE5F — Venkataramana Reddy (@tirumuru_87) July 1, 2022

This legend will go places ~ natural humility! https://t.co/jyYaZSzQGQ — Prantik Mazumdar (@pranmaz) July 1, 2022

Neeraj Chopra is a gem indeed!

