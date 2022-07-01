Neeraj Chopra is flying high and achieving some ground-breaking records in the Javelin throw. But India's first Olympics gold medal winner has not only aced the sport but also won hearts for his humbleness.
Recently, during a tournament, a video of him went viral where we see him touching the feet of an elderly person and taking his blessings.
So down to earth this person @Neeraj_chopra1 ❣️Took blessing from an elderly fan. That speaks volumes. Love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jjo9OxHABt— Your ❤️ (@ijnani) June 30, 2022
The video was shared by a Twitter user, Ijnani, and has gathered more than 30k views and 2k likes. The champion is seen meeting a few of his fans and clicking pictures. While people wish him luck, Neeraj takes blessings from an elder person standing there.
People on Twitter are impressed by this heartwarming gesture and are lauding Neeraj Chopra for being so grounded.
Love how he's letting it fly while being grounded. Respect! https://t.co/Ajk3rNfwW9— Hemang Shah (@hemangjshah) July 1, 2022
Words don’t suffice to describe this Godly Human. 🥺🙏🙏. May God bless you always @Neeraj_chopra1 #NeerajChopra https://t.co/lARMj8totE— JaySas (@jaysas_xyz) July 1, 2022
So pure🥹 this boy has the whole Nation's🇮🇳 heart ✨#NeerajChopra https://t.co/re21S3bZny— Sibangi🦋 (@HazraSibangi) July 1, 2022
Dil jeet liya sabka yeh chhore ne !! https://t.co/U8C5vKWxjQ— Ajay_Techno (@Ajaym92476791) July 1, 2022
Yes @ijnani True, that speaks volumes and how genuine and down to earth person is @Neeraj_chopra1 ..... https://t.co/I9vgVcl7zO— Subir - MountainKaboy - First love India (@mountainkaboy) July 1, 2022
Neeraj Chopra shows us the power of our mitti. His sanskar, behaviour everything is just so amazing. https://t.co/rGBb4rbNdL— Rahul Kaushik (@kaushkrahul) July 1, 2022
Real superstar of India… !!! @Neeraj_chopra1 https://t.co/vL65WUFO0P— Abhishek Padmanabhan Nair (@itsabhisheknair) July 1, 2022
This legend will go places ~ natural humility! https://t.co/jyYaZSzQGQ— Prantik Mazumdar (@pranmaz) July 1, 2022
Neeraj Chopra is a gem indeed!
