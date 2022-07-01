Neeraj Chopra is flying high and achieving some ground-breaking records in the Javelin throw. But India's first Olympics gold medal winner has not only aced the sport but also won hearts for his humbleness. 

Recently, during a tournament, a video of him went viral where we see him touching the feet of an elderly person and taking his blessings.  

The video was shared by a Twitter user, Ijnani, and has gathered more than 30k views and 2k likes. The champion is seen meeting a few of his fans and clicking pictures. While people wish him luck, Neeraj takes blessings from an elder person standing there.

People on Twitter are impressed by this heartwarming gesture and are lauding Neeraj Chopra for being so grounded.  

 Neeraj Chopra is a gem indeed!

