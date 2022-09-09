Neeraj Chopra is an Indian athlete who follows the 'I am my own competitor' approach because he keeps breaking his own records.

Apparently, the Indian track and field athlete, Neeraj Chopra has created history (yet again) by becoming the first Indian to win the Diamond Trophy with an 88.44-meter throw in Zurich.

The Olympic Gold Medalist defeated the 2016 Diamond League champion, Jakub Vadlejch, of the Czech Republic to bring the title home.

Here's the video of his 'Diamond Throw.'

Of course! Twitter began exploding with happiness as the news of India's Golden Boy bagging yet another title broke in the media.

Daily schedule of Neeraj Chopra pic.twitter.com/a2wBOUiLXh — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 9, 2022

For the unversed, our star athlete couldn't participate in The Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham this year because of fitness concerns. But the undisputed champion is back with a bang!

Our golden boy 🏅

Congratulations champion 🏆

Missed you in CWG but you give us another reason to be happy 💗#goldmedal #NeerajChopra #DiamondLeagueFinal https://t.co/A5D8n8ZcfG — Mrityunjai Bisht (@montybisht_) September 9, 2022

Wow ,man of discipline the absolute genius 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/yzv2JzHmXC — Kiran✨️ (@heliophilicous) September 8, 2022

He is unstoppable 😍 — Minty Sharma🍹 (@MintOminty) September 9, 2022

Damn!

24 year old superstar Neeraj Chopra is the first Indian to win Diamond League. He won with a massive 88.4m attempt. 🏆



In a span of 13 months, #NeerajChopra has become an Olympic champion, World Championships silver medallist and Diamond League champion 👏🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1BLOq5TJWK — Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) September 9, 2022

Have a look at impressive career of #NeerajChopra.



Asian Games - Gold



CWG - Gold



Olympics - Gold



U 20 Worlds - Gold



World Championship - Silver



Diamond league - Champion



This is just beginning… pic.twitter.com/OGHyIwOYOw — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) September 8, 2022

Clearly!

This is Era of Neeraj Chopra 🥳🥳🥳 @Neeraj_chopra1 👑*GOAT* — Monu 🇮🇳 (@ThamGyaYJaha) September 8, 2022

#TheGoldenBoy never fails to impress. The 24 year old Neeraj Chopra is the first Indian to win Diamond League. Congratulations, you never fail to make INDIA proud 🇮🇳

History maker#NeerajChopra. pic.twitter.com/4VzhWJmcUX — Ashish Sood (@ashishsood_bjp) September 9, 2022

88.44m to move into the lead. The trademark No-look celebration at the end! pic.twitter.com/Ut9we5qkwI — Prithvi (@Eighty7_Fifty8) September 8, 2022

What an iconic day for Indian sports!

It is not even 6 hours of Kohli's most awaited 71st century and Neeraj Chopra finishes 1st in Diamond League 2022 final in Zurich. They never fail to make us proud #ViratKohli #NeerajChopra #PROUD 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Hizu67gRMu — Aadil. (@shutupaadil) September 8, 2022

There ain't nobody like Neeraj Chopra! More power to him.