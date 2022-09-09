Neeraj Chopra is an Indian athlete who follows the 'I am my own competitor' approach because he keeps breaking his own records.
Apparently, the Indian track and field athlete, Neeraj Chopra has created history (yet again) by becoming the first Indian to win the Diamond Trophy with an 88.44-meter throw in Zurich.
The Olympic Gold Medalist defeated the 2016 Diamond League champion, Jakub Vadlejch, of the Czech Republic to bring the title home.
Here's the video of his 'Diamond Throw.'
King Neeraj Chopra! 🇮🇳
Of course! Twitter began exploding with happiness as the news of India's Golden Boy bagging yet another title broke in the media.
Daily schedule of Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj "GOLD" Chopra 🇮🇳
For the unversed, our star athlete couldn't participate in The Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham this year because of fitness concerns. But the undisputed champion is back with a bang!
Our golden boy 🏅
Congratulations champion 🏆
Missed you in CWG but you give us another reason to be happy 💗#goldmedal #NeerajChopra #DiamondLeagueFinal https://t.co/A5D8n8ZcfG
Wow ,man of discipline the absolute genius 🔥🔥🔥
He is unstoppable 😍
Damn!
24 year old superstar Neeraj Chopra is the first Indian to win Diamond League. He won with a massive 88.4m attempt. 🏆— Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) September 9, 2022
In a span of 13 months, #NeerajChopra has become an Olympic champion, World Championships silver medallist and Diamond League champion 👏🙇♂️

Have a look at impressive career of #NeerajChopra.
Have a look at impressive career of #NeerajChopra.— Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) September 8, 2022
Asian Games - Gold
CWG - Gold
Olympics - Gold
U 20 Worlds - Gold
World Championship - Silver
Diamond league - Champion
This is just beginning… pic.twitter.com/OGHyIwOYOw
Clearly!
This is Era of Neeraj Chopra 🥳🥳🥳 @Neeraj_chopra1 👑*GOAT*
#TheGoldenBoy never fails to impress. The 24 year old Neeraj Chopra is the first Indian to win Diamond League. Congratulations, you never fail to make INDIA proud 🇮🇳
History maker#NeerajChopra.
Unndisputed champion 🔥🔥🇮🇳🇮🇳
What an iconic day for Indian sports!
What an iconic day for Indian sports!

It is not even 6 hours of Kohli's most awaited 71st century and Neeraj Chopra finishes 1st in Diamond League 2022 final in Zurich. They never fail to make us proud #ViratKohli #NeerajChopra #PROUD 🇮🇳
There ain't nobody like Neeraj Chopra! More power to him.