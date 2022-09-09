Neeraj Chopra is an Indian athlete who follows the 'I am my own competitor' approach because he keeps breaking his own records. 

Apparently, the Indian track and field athlete, Neeraj Chopra has created history (yet again) by becoming the first Indian to win the Diamond Trophy with an 88.44-meter throw in Zurich. 

neeraj chopra diamond league
Source: Aaj Tak

The Olympic Gold Medalist defeated the 2016 Diamond League champion, Jakub Vadlejch, of the Czech Republic to bring the title home.  

Here's the video of his 'Diamond Throw.'

Of course! Twitter began exploding with happiness as the news of India's Golden Boy bagging yet another title broke in the media.  

For the unversed, our star athlete couldn't participate in The Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham this year because of fitness concerns. But the undisputed champion is back with a bang! 

Damn!

Clearly!

What an iconic day for Indian sports!

There ain't nobody like Neeraj Chopra! More power to him. 