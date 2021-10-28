When Neeraj Chopra threw that Javelin to win the gold at the Tokyo Olympics, millions of Indians gained a new hero in a matter of seconds. That feeling hasn't waned yet and it's not likely to for a long long time.

Case in point, this video of a cute little kid telling Neeraj Chopra that he was their favourite.

हमारे favourite तो आप ही हो 😊 @Neeraj_chopra1

Look at the simplicity of this man, interacting with kids at Panipat Sports Stadium today .

Way to go Champion 👍 @dsya_haryana pic.twitter.com/eKcjRjeDLI — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) October 27, 2021

And this is the cutest thing ever. And you can tell it from Neeraj's face. It's really heartwarming and not the clickbait kind!

Literally, everyone is loving this little interaction the Olympic Gold Medalist just had with the child.

The way the lil girl says, is what all his fans have to say. Such a blessed and wonderful soul u are @Neeraj_chopra1 #NeerajChopra https://t.co/C7eEWAiM6C — JaySas (@jaysas_xyz) October 27, 2021

This man won only one gold and many heart's. ✌️True champ https://t.co/IORkTQnhcP — Pradosh Chandra Mitter (@ChiriyaKhana) October 27, 2021

बिल्कुल सर ज्यादातर शोहरत मिलने पर लोग जमीन से लगाव छोड़ देते है पर हमे अपने @boxervijender ओर @Neeraj_chopra1 जैसे हरियाणा के शेरो पर गर्व है जो इतनी ऊंचाइयों पर पंहुच कर भी उनका व्यक्तित्व और सादगी और निखर कर सामने आई है https://t.co/FHKxwJQlVk — RAVINDER SHARMA (@ravinderdadri) October 27, 2021

This quality to remain grounded even after reaching heights of success is possessed by very few and #NeerajChopra is one of them🤗🙌🏼.@Neeraj_chopra1 https://t.co/DIQZPp5Gv8 — Vishakha (@TheVishakhaa) October 27, 2021

Hum sab ke favourite आप ही हो #NeerajChopra

The way he responds, the way he cares is not everyone's cup of tea after getting so much success.

Stay the same Champion. You will always have my heart.#Motivation to stay grounded always! https://t.co/MTKlu72QB0 — Hakuna Matata💜 (@sarcasmisttt) October 27, 2021

I just love about the way he treat with children no show off in front of camera just treat like true gentle man ❤️ — Shiv Dutt pal 🇮🇳 (@Shivduttp1998) October 28, 2021

In other news, Chopra has also been listed amongst 11 athletes to receive the Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna Award this year for his performance at the Tokyo Olympics.