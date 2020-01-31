With the number of catches we dropped today (2 in the super-over itself), New Zealand should have not only won the match but won it with ease.
“Catches win matches” will forever be proved wrong if India win this match 😂😂😂😂— GOURMANDIZERS (@rockyandmayur) January 31, 2020
The Kohli run-out apart, another forgettable day in the field. It is an issue now.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 31, 2020
Two dropped catches in the super over... India needs to fix the fielding errors.— Barnali 🌸 (@reallybarnali) January 31, 2020
I had given up, honestly. I was ready to take a lunch break.
New Zealand, though. SERIOUSLY?
NEW ZEALANDERS RIGHT NOW #NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/P76qVyXj1t— Kabir Salwan (@KabirSal1) January 31, 2020
After the World Cup final, we thought 'oh, what a once in a lifetime game', 'what thrill'.
Well, this is the SECOND super-over they have LOST in just this series. And I am falling short of words.
Super over AGAIN 🎃 #SuperOver #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/v77YXkZR2g— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) January 31, 2020
New Zealand loves Thanos. They always make the score perfectly balanced. #SuperOver— Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 31, 2020
Quite Incredible to have a #SuperOver in back to back matches. The Indian seamers were simply outstanding in the last 3 overs to defend 18 . Love this quality of fighting till the end from India. Great win #NZvsInd pic.twitter.com/Eq9lV83xcf— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 31, 2020
Needing 7 runs from the last over, with no real tension of losing wickets, the Kiwis still managed to take things to a super-over. They scored 6 runs as 4 of their batsmen were dismissed by Shardul Thakur.
Again thriller 🔥🔥..what a match man...— nilesh jha (@nileshj16) January 31, 2020
Again #SUPEROVER
Shardul thakur is superb in slog over.
He has done what shami did in previous match. pic.twitter.com/EQ5Nb0HCqB
NZ seems to have no answer to play a #Superover but still they end up playing it.— Raghav Chandak (@raghavc1) January 31, 2020
Now, I am all for sportsmanship and New Zealand is truly, my 'second team' - but at this point, I have to say: Tumse na ho paayega. Twitter does too.
They gave India a target of 14 to achieve in the super-over, which, to put it simply - was not tough at all.
I think we can officially give the #chokers tag to @BLACKCAPS . Just refuse to take the win even when it's served on a platter. Well played India. #SuperOver #INDvsNZ— Amartya Choudhary (@AmartyaChoudha1) January 31, 2020
New Zealand in Super Overs:— imran Ullah (@Imran_Mani95) January 31, 2020
T20I v WI Auckland 2008 (Lost)
T20I v Aus Christchurch 2010 (Won)
T20I v SL Pallekele 2012 (Lost)
T20I v WI Pallekele 2012 (Lost)
ODI v Eng Lord's 2019 (Lost)
T20I v Eng Auckland 2019 (Lost)
T20I v Ind Hamilton 2020 (Lost)#SuperOver pic.twitter.com/ba9GmkBxxH
Indians To NZ now 😂 #NZvsIND #SuperOver pic.twitter.com/n3vow1JnvX— bhushan killedar (@bhushankilledar) January 31, 2020
Kane Williamson Again Today 😜 #INDvsNZ #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/mXoLmUhUp6— Dr Khushboo Kadri (@khushikadri) January 31, 2020
New Zealand players— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 31, 2020
During the match vs During super over #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/PtDudSBn1Y
It’s high time that all matches with New Zealand start from super over directly. No one has so much time to waste. #INDvsNZ— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 31, 2020
And the result is unchanged, gotta feel for @BLACKCAPS tho #INDvsNZ - at some point they are gonna wanna stop winning just hearts!!! https://t.co/fcJm1QMiuW— C4ETech (@C4ETech) January 31, 2020
New Zealand to super over win:#INDvsNZ #SuperOver pic.twitter.com/gGMd31LVih— 90'sKid ☯ (@avni_foodie) January 31, 2020
That being said, what a brilliant performance by Indian bowlers in death overs. They have proved yet again why they are called the 'best bowling unit in the world'.