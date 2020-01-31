With the number of catches we dropped today (2 in the super-over itself), New Zealand should have not only won the match but won it with ease.

“Catches win matches” will forever be proved wrong if India win this match 😂😂😂😂 — GOURMANDIZERS (@rockyandmayur) January 31, 2020

The Kohli run-out apart, another forgettable day in the field. It is an issue now. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 31, 2020

Two dropped catches in the super over... India needs to fix the fielding errors. — Barnali 🌸 (@reallybarnali) January 31, 2020

I had given up, honestly. I was ready to take a lunch break.

New Zealand, though. SERIOUSLY?

After the World Cup final, we thought 'oh, what a once in a lifetime game', 'what thrill'.

Well, this is the SECOND super-over they have LOST in just this series. And I am falling short of words.

New Zealand loves Thanos. They always make the score perfectly balanced. #SuperOver — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 31, 2020

Quite Incredible to have a #SuperOver in back to back matches. The Indian seamers were simply outstanding in the last 3 overs to defend 18 . Love this quality of fighting till the end from India. Great win #NZvsInd pic.twitter.com/Eq9lV83xcf — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 31, 2020

Needing 7 runs from the last over, with no real tension of losing wickets, the Kiwis still managed to take things to a super-over. They scored 6 runs as 4 of their batsmen were dismissed by Shardul Thakur.

Again thriller 🔥🔥..what a match man...

Again #SUPEROVER

Shardul thakur is superb in slog over.

He has done what shami did in previous match. pic.twitter.com/EQ5Nb0HCqB — nilesh jha (@nileshj16) January 31, 2020

NZ seems to have no answer to play a #Superover but still they end up playing it. — Raghav Chandak (@raghavc1) January 31, 2020

Now, I am all for sportsmanship and New Zealand is truly, my 'second team' - but at this point, I have to say: Tumse na ho paayega. Twitter does too.

They gave India a target of 14 to achieve in the super-over, which, to put it simply - was not tough at all.

I think we can officially give the #chokers tag to @BLACKCAPS . Just refuse to take the win even when it's served on a platter. Well played India. #SuperOver #INDvsNZ — Amartya Choudhary (@AmartyaChoudha1) January 31, 2020

New Zealand in Super Overs:

T20I v WI Auckland 2008 (Lost)

T20I v Aus Christchurch 2010 (Won)

T20I v SL Pallekele 2012 (Lost)

T20I v WI Pallekele 2012 (Lost)

ODI v Eng Lord's 2019 (Lost)

T20I v Eng Auckland 2019 (Lost)

T20I v Ind Hamilton 2020 (Lost)#SuperOver pic.twitter.com/ba9GmkBxxH — imran Ullah (@Imran_Mani95) January 31, 2020

New Zealand players



During the match vs During super over #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/PtDudSBn1Y — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 31, 2020

It’s high time that all matches with New Zealand start from super over directly. No one has so much time to waste. #INDvsNZ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 31, 2020

And the result is unchanged, gotta feel for @BLACKCAPS tho #INDvsNZ - at some point they are gonna wanna stop winning just hearts!!! https://t.co/fcJm1QMiuW — C4ETech (@C4ETech) January 31, 2020

That being said, what a brilliant performance by Indian bowlers in death overs. They have proved yet again why they are called the 'best bowling unit in the world'.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, might want to get some puja done.