Five 6s in an over, a gravity-defying catch, and a ton of drama - last night's match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals was what T20 dreams are made of. 

But here, we will talk about that one bit of fielding that has impressed everyone from Jonty Rhodes to Sachin Tendulkar. 

Placed near the boundary, Nicholas Pooran, the Punjab player, pulled off a stunner, which did not result in a wicket but is still, being lauded as the best ever. 

And you have to watch it to know why. 

The reactions have been pouring in since then and here are some of the best ones (look out for the word 'unbelievable').

Punjab lost the match but the 6 runs saved by Pooran, there, were something they can take a lot of pride in.   

IPL is the biggest (and the best) cricket league in the world. It is abundantly clear why. 