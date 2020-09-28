Five 6s in an over, a gravity-defying catch, and a ton of drama - last night's match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals was what T20 dreams are made of.

But here, we will talk about that one bit of fielding that has impressed everyone from Jonty Rhodes to Sachin Tendulkar.

This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!! 👍#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2r7cNZmUaw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

When the #godofcricket @sachin_rt says it is, then there really is NO question about it being THE best save, EVER. Fantastic work by @nicholas_47 who inspired the rest of the @lionsdenkxip fielders to put on 1 of the best defensive fielding displays I have ever seen #proudcoach https://t.co/tBZoyJ97HJ — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) September 28, 2020

Placed near the boundary, Nicholas Pooran, the Punjab player, pulled off a stunner, which did not result in a wicket but is still, being lauded as the best ever.

And you have to watch it to know why.

Can’t stop watching this catch by Nicholas Pooran pic.twitter.com/LMnM22RyLu — Bunny (@Bunny_I_) September 27, 2020

The reactions have been pouring in since then and here are some of the best ones (look out for the word 'unbelievable').

Pooran has just produced one of the greatest fielding saves I have ever seen. That was almost two yards over the rope and to pull it back....Wow! Where is this standard of fielding going to take us next.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2020

Nicholas Pooran.. one of the best moments of fielding ever? Certainly the most athletic!! #pooran will go viral! — Mark Nicholas (@mcjnicholas) September 27, 2020

That is just an insaaaaaaaane effort from Pooran. It defied gravity and any concept of core stability you may have 😱👏🙌 #KXIPvsRR — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) September 27, 2020

That is an unbelievable save from Nicholas Pooran pic.twitter.com/mPe6uUuYe2 — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 27, 2020

That save from Pooran was unreal!



Just goes on to show the high standards this format has reached.

Brilliant!#RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/aOKEkPcT8T — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) September 27, 2020

How did you do that, Pooran??? Are you wearing a cape under your #KXIP t-shirt?? Haven’t seen anything like this ever. #RRvKXIP — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 27, 2020

That is some ridiculous stuff from Pooran at the boundary line. What reflexes !! Unbelievable #DoddaMathu #ipl2020 #RRvKXIP — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) September 27, 2020

Punjab lost the match but the 6 runs saved by Pooran, there, were something they can take a lot of pride in.