Squad Update: Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of the series. Arshdeep Singh ruled out of fourth Test

Injuries are as much a part of cricket as the sound of leather on willow. But when key players like Nitish Kumar Reddy and Arshdeep Singh are sidelined just before a crucial Test, it’s like your favorite biryani missing the mutton; something’s amiss! Every Indian fan knows the pain of losing big names right before a make-or-break match. So, let’s grab our virtual popcorn and see what’s gone down in Team India’s injury saga this time.

1. So, Here’s What Actually Went Down

Imagine prepping for the audition of a lifetime and then… slipping on your own shoelaces. That’s kind of what happened to Nitish Kumar Reddy, who picked up a knee ligament injury during a gym session, putting an abrupt full-stop to his England tour. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh, who was just about to live the Test debut dream, had his plans derailed by a hand injury while bowling in the nets, literally when he was almost there. Sometimes, cricket feels like an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati where the jackpot question is always out of reach.

Image courtesy: Sportstar

2. The Domino Effect on Team India’s Lineup

If you thought one injury was bad, try a whole queue forming outside the physio’s room. With Nitish and Arshdeep out, and Akash Deep also nursing a groin issue, Team India’s pacer department is basically running on jugaad. This means Jasprit Bumrah, fresh from being babied post-surgery (and probably wanting some chill), might have to clock in extra hours. It’s honestly peak “kya hi karein ab” energy, and you can almost hear the collective sigh from fans and selectors alike.

3. The Road to Recovery: What’s Next for Reddy and Singh?

Okay, not everything is dard-e-disco! There’s a silver lining for both Nitish and Arshdeep. Nitish Kumar Reddy will be heading home for a rehab mission, hoping to return stronger once treatment is done. Meanwhile, Arshdeep isn’t being left to YOLO it alone; the BCCI medical team is keeping a close eye on his progress. Remember, these comebacks can be epic, and every recovery update feels like a little “All is well” moment for fans.

Image courtesy: India Today

Conclusion: The Comeback Vibe

Cricket, like life, throws unexpected bouncers. While Team India’s current injury list hurts more than stepping on Lego, it also throws open windows for new faces to make their mark. How are you feeling about this swagless squad update?