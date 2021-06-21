The World Test Championship final may not have had the best start because of the incessant, expected rain, but when the game did resume, it was someone behind the mic who instantly became a fan-favorite.

We're talking about Dinesh Karthik who made his commentary debut in the WTC final and has been getting great praise so far.

Enjoying @DineshKarthik in the commentary box , breath of fresh air , happy soul . Very important for these times . Well done mate 🤗 — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) June 19, 2021

It makes sense, too. His commentary is crisp, precise, and witty when needed. For instance, at one point, his co-commentator Nasser Hussain said, "Rohit is a great puller of the short ball. Uses his feet well against spin. Shows positive intent". To which Karthik replied, "Yes, exactly the opposite of you!".

So far the best shot in #WTC2021 has come from @DineshKarthik in the commentary box. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) June 19, 2021

Overall, Karthik is currently the unofficial Player of the Match, and here are some reactions on his performance so far.

Dinesh Karthik upping the commentary game, more importantly just get into direct points and at times cheeky as well. #INDvNZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 19, 2021

Find of the match so far @DineshKarthik in the commentary box. Easy on the ear, informative, thoroughly engaging — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 19, 2021

Dinesh Karthik just walks into the comms box and just starts bossing the game. pic.twitter.com/vFKDKuWoz8 — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) June 19, 2021

Very impressed with @DineshKarthik's debut in the commentary box. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 19, 2021

Looks like someone can say this line in the comm box and set twitter on fire, the line being,



The name is Karthik, Dinesh Karthik. @DineshKarthik, will be quite apt given that you are in England now.. 😂😂😂#WTCFinal #INDvsNZ — WV Raman (@wvraman) June 20, 2021

When Dinesh Karthik explains things, you love to hear. Gotta love and appreciate the way he's been commentating in the WTC final, absolutely brilliant. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 20, 2021

Another highlight for me has been @DineshKarthik in the commentary box. Excellent analysis and insights. Loved it. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) June 19, 2021

When @DineshKarthik & I sat to discuss his foray into TV, the 1st thing he said was, ‘I can’t be an also ran’ he took classes, did mocks, spoke to many who have done it, was ready to take feedback and work on it. No doubt he is adored. proud of you. #ICCWTCFinal @StarSportsIndia — Wear Mask Stay Home Stay Safe (@cricketbalaji1) June 19, 2021

Good one, Karthik. The preparation shows.