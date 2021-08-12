Sure, Neeraj Chopra is now the world number 2 in men's Javelin throw, after having won India her first gold medal in the sport. Sure, he is now a sporting sensation in our country. But, this old interview will tell you a different story; about a time when he not only wasn't an Olympics gold medallist; but also didn't have an idea about javelin throwing.

In an old video that is now doing rounds on social media Neeraj Chopra admitted that he did not have much of an idea about javelin throwing.

Have a look at the video.

The video was shared by BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, where Neeraj talks more about how he got into a sport that was not very renowned.

The video is from a Star Sports event celebrating sportspersons and it has garnered 12.8k likes and, more than 84.2k views so far.

The host in the video is seen asking Neeraj, "How did javelin happen, tells us the story?" Neeraj, in response, requests the host to ask the question in Hindi and then replied "God decided it for me. I used to play different sports in my village (Khandra)".

He further adds, "I went to the ground and saw seniors throwing the Javelin in the air, I joined them, I did not even know what Javelin is. It started just like that and, now I'm here in front of you.”

Netizens are lauding and showering love in the comment section.

Real sportsperson. Liked his simplicity with answers coming from the heart. No fluent english, but love for mother tongue. Not inspired by unreal heros for hairstyle, now Neeraj is an icon in himself. Kudos to a real Indian. https://t.co/uH6ymdJWcp — Tejinder (@tejinderkkr) August 9, 2021

Self confidence of a real hero @karanjohar https://t.co/F0RsdYpzcK — Rohit Tiwari रोहित तिवारी ரோஹித் திவாரி (@SGTROHITTIWARI) August 10, 2021

Their should be no shame... every one should speak in hindi.. because it's our national language...why we are promoting other languages...respect for you #NeerajChopra — Goldy (@Goldy24182106) August 9, 2021

What an answer... He is my man... Not afraid to ask to be spoken in Hindi and not afraid to say, I don't follow any filmi heroes... He should be our youth's hero... Great... — Ganesh Rao (@ganesharaokv) August 9, 2021

Neeraj "Pure Gold" Chopra... देश का असली रत्न। — Arkaᴳˢᴹ (@Arka281079) August 9, 2021

Really

Bollywood ke so called reel hero se

Lakh lakh guna accha ye apna bhai real hero #NeerajChopra hai 👌👍👏🏆💪

We should follow #NeerajChopra 🇮🇳as hero 👍👏👌🏆💪 pic.twitter.com/9AUap09q3i — Pradeep pal 🇮🇳 (@Iproud108) August 9, 2021

Hope he maintains his simplicity, soberness and down to earth attitude .. ❤️ — Roll No. 20 (@doc_roll20) August 9, 2021

Superb ...

Apni inspiration khud hi hona chahiye।।।👏👏👏👏 — Shikha Sharma (@shikhasharmabjp) August 9, 2021

He deserves all the love he is getting.