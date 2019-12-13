On days when Pakistan cricket team isn't fucking up, their media does, and does it to an extent where you start cringing with second hand embarrassment.

For instance, this recent press conference with Sri Lankan player Niroshan Dickwella. 

Niroshan Dickwella at a press conference
The journalists in the press conference confused him for Dhananjaya de Silva not once, but twice.

He politely pointed out the mistake the first time, saying, "I am Dickwella, actually. I am not De Silva but Dickwella".

But the message wasn't conveyed clearly, because there was another question from the press, asking him whether he is looking to score a 100. 

This, again, was for De Silva who was nearing century with 83* when rain acted as dampener. Dickwella had been dismissed - something he pointed out rather hilariously.

You mean me? I am not De Silva, I am Dickwella. I got out. I am already out, in the pavillion. Maybe second innings? Yeah.

People, especially Pakistanis, were not impressed with this - as is evident by their tweets:

Sri Lanka is the first team to visit Pakistan for a Test match since 2009.

Kuch baatein dheere dheere samajh aati hain.