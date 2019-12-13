On days when Pakistan cricket team isn't fucking up, their media does, and does it to an extent where you start cringing with second hand embarrassment.

For instance, this recent press conference with Sri Lankan player Niroshan Dickwella.

The journalists in the press conference confused him for Dhananjaya de Silva not once, but twice.

He politely pointed out the mistake the first time, saying, "I am Dickwella, actually. I am not De Silva but Dickwella".

But the message wasn't conveyed clearly, because there was another question from the press, asking him whether he is looking to score a 100.

This, again, was for De Silva who was nearing century with 83* when rain acted as dampener. Dickwella had been dismissed - something he pointed out rather hilariously.

You mean me? I am not De Silva, I am Dickwella. I got out. I am already out, in the pavillion. Maybe second innings? Yeah.

People, especially Pakistanis, were not impressed with this - as is evident by their tweets:

Level of journalism is done in Pakistan! — Danish Hasan (@Ar_Danish_Hasan) December 12, 2019

Asghar Ali from Pakistan nay tu Pakistan ka naam dabo diya — Raza Hamdani (@hamdani_raza) December 12, 2019

If u guys want more nations to come and play in pakistan, you have to got to get better journalists next time for such press conferences. Embarassing for hosts — Amey Singh (@Amazing1999ask) December 12, 2019

Love the reassuring “Okay, okay...” from the journalist only for him to fumble his question as well. Test cricket is truly back in Pakistan — Shankar (@shankarl4) December 12, 2019

Are they Journalists c'mon man ?? Seriously 😂 — The Tailender (@Sharanvishnu07) December 12, 2019

It was embarrassing for each and every SPORTS JOURNALIST in that Media Box... Speechless. — Usama Virk (@BeingUsamaVirk) December 12, 2019

he was prepared for only questions. No matter who is he interviewing. He would have asked the same questions had the groundsman been sitting there. — cricketncricket (@cricketncricket) December 13, 2019

Sri Lanka is the first team to visit Pakistan for a Test match since 2009.

Kuch baatein dheere dheere samajh aati hain.