Seldom do we see people giving away their prized possessions to someone whom they met by chance.

For Pakistani pacer Haris Raul the match ball he won for a five-wicket haul was the prize, which he later gave away to an Indian Punjabi security guard present at the stadium.

Haris Rauf gave his 5fa wicket ball to a complete stranger who he met before the game 👏@BKTTires | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/f2s1YMmIkI — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2019

The pacer, who replaced Dale Steyn in the Melbourne Stars' squad in the Big Bash, picked up 5 wickets giving away just 27 runs.

His lethal attack sent the Hurricanes packing as the Stars clinched the crucial game by 52 runs.

Haris Rauf takes five wickets for the Melbourne Stars https://t.co/PihcHu6QS6 — Ateeb Sayyed (@5Sayyed) December 23, 2019

An elated Rauf, who was presented with the match ball for his brilliant bowling, walked out and bumped into an Indian security guard who became emotional on seeing the speedster.

Rauf then gifted the guy with the match ball and said this when asked about the gesture:

I gave today’s match ball to a security guy who is from India. When I came to the ground today I told him I am from Pakistan, he got emotional, he cried and he hugged me.

Haris Rauf, who is yet to feature for Pakistan in an international contest, has caught everyone's eye with his performances in the PSL.