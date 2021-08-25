In an exclusive interview given to The Times of India, gold medalist Neeraj Chopra stated that he could not find his javelin moments before the final and that it was actually with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem.

Here is Neeraj's quote on the matter:

While this unfortunately did affect Neeraj's performance, luckily enough, he still managed to get a podium finish and that is a testament to his talent.

As for Arshad, one wouldn't want to make conclusive statements about his intent before getting to the depth of the matter, but well, Twitter has.

Neeraj reportedly further added that Pakistan should support Arshad as he has brought great recognition to the game in the country, so it would be safe to assume that things are not as bad as they are made out to be.

Apart from this, Neeraj also said that people have to change theuir mindset of being carried away and refuse to be satisfied with just one gold.