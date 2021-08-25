In an exclusive interview given to The Times of India, gold medalist Neeraj Chopra stated that he could not find his javelin moments before the final and that it was actually with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem.

Here is Neeraj's quote on the matter:

While this unfortunately did affect Neeraj's performance, luckily enough, he still managed to get a podium finish and that is a testament to his talent.

As for Arshad, one wouldn't want to make conclusive statements about his intent before getting to the depth of the matter, but well, Twitter has.

Neeraj Chopra on Arshad nadeem, no wonder our liberals wanted nadeem to win because they always side with the corrupt ones! pic.twitter.com/swWJREdb4Q — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) August 25, 2021

Why did Arshad Nadeem take away Neeraj Chopra's javelin during the Olympics finals just before his throw? pic.twitter.com/wneIBujFNj — Ajay Sehrawat (@IamAjaySehrawat) August 25, 2021

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra revealed that Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem had taken away his javelin just before the final. When Neeraj found that Arshad had his Javelin, then he asked him to give it back.



A Pakistani players forte! pic.twitter.com/7vPfXDsgp2 — Krishna Priya (@Krishna_Priiya) August 25, 2021

And here media was praising Arshad Nadeem



😐😐 pic.twitter.com/Jci9241L2I — Anu Satheesh 🇮🇳 (@AnuSatheesh5) August 25, 2021

Hopefully, when Bollywood will make biopic on Neeraj Chopra, they will show this detail too. pic.twitter.com/s2pD0LPH4V — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) August 25, 2021

And our HR activists were supporting arshad nadeem in olympics.. pic.twitter.com/aykQX1yDzt — PraveenSpeaks 🇮🇳 (@Jasdevspeaks) August 25, 2021

Neeraj reportedly further added that Pakistan should support Arshad as he has brought great recognition to the game in the country, so it would be safe to assume that things are not as bad as they are made out to be.

In an interview given to TOI,Neeraj Chopra gives his message to the Pakistan supporters of javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem. It takes a sportsman to rise above the India/Pakistan animosity to deliver such a message 👍 pic.twitter.com/X0ZPePkmls — Surinder Shahid (@SPS_Shahid) August 25, 2021

Apart from this, Neeraj also said that people have to change theuir mindset of being carried away and refuse to be satisfied with just one gold.