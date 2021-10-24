12-0. That was the record Indians proudly boasted when talking about encounters against Pakistan in the World Cups. We had never lost a match against them. Until today.

After Pakistan's 10-wicket victory against India in the opening match for both sides at the World T20, 2021, the tally now stands at 12-1; and while that hurts, we have to give the opposition credit where it's due.

That’s an extraordinary win. Congratulations to all @TheRealPCB — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) October 24, 2021

Going into the match, Pakistan was an underdog.

India was the stronger team on paper.

India is the strongest team on paper.

So naturally, no one thought that an upset would be possible, especially considering the aforementioned history between the two sides.

But the green jersey wearers held their own today. They didn't just dismiss Indians for cheap, but also were wise enough to not rush when it was their turn to bat.

They made sure they did not fall for India's much-feared bowling attack and it is truly commendable that they lost zero wickets on the same pitch where they scalped 7.

This partnership between Babar Azam & Mohammad Rizwan is now the highest ever partnership against India at a #T20WorldCup, passing the previous best of 133 between David Warner & Shane Watson back in 2012.#T20WorldCup #INDvPAK — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 24, 2021

As for India, the match has brought lessons in many aspects, and we have no doubt that the team will make the best out of the conditions that await us.

These men have tremendous talent and there is no practical reason why a comeback should be ruled out.

A tough day at the office for #TeamIndia, but now it's time to bounce back strong - starting against New Zealand next Sunday. #T20WorldCup #INDvPAK — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 24, 2021

So, while it is understandable that the emotions are riding high at the moment, one shouldn't lose sight of the fact that it was the first match of the tournament. A high-stake match, but first.

We will be back, and we will win.

Don't be harsh in your criticism of Indian players please. It was a great record to have but someday this had to happen. Well played Pakistan but India will come back. #INDvPAK — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 24, 2021

But today, Pakistan has a lot to celebrate. They have created history by showing great character and strength on the field, and it is important that we congratulate them on it.

You did well, Pakistan. We'll hopefully meet again in the tournament and India will avenge this loss, but today's win was well-deserved.

Sincerely, an Indian.