Anything apart from plain anger for Pakistan's victory against India in the World T20 can land you in jail. You can be charged with sedition and put behind the bars, and I'd want to tell you the exact nature of the celebration that could be dangerous but the thing is, it's not clear.

Because there is no law which states that celebrating a particular team's victory is prohibited.

UP man held in sedition case for celebrating Pakistan's victory in T20 match



READ: https://t.co/rh0g5fZ721 — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) October 28, 2021

There's no law in India that says that an Indian can't support a cricket team other than that of India even if it is Pakistan. Moreover Indian cricket team doesn't represent Indian Union, it represents BCCI a private organisation. Period. https://t.co/awA56I6S7r — Dr. Alexander Fleming (@dr78_penicillin) October 26, 2021

These are the unbelievable times we live in, quite in contrast to the late 90s, when team Pakistan could take a victory lap around a stadium in India, Indians could give them a standing ovation, and everyone could go back to their homes safely.

This is what happened in 1999, after the first Test of the 2-match series between India and Pakistan at the Chepauk Stadium.

I get goosebumps every time I watch this video



1999. Pakistan defeated India by 12 runs in a thrilling test match



Pak team took a victory lap, and every single person stood up & clapped



Today, the entire Chepauk stadium would be charged with seditionpic.twitter.com/6h0SGp8k9i — Parth MN (@parthpunter) October 28, 2021

The cricket-loving audience of Chennai gave due respect to the opponents because, well, they were the winners. They had won by a short margin, won nevertheless.

That video, those visuals are shared every now and then as a reminder of how things were, and how they could be if everyone decides to put an end to hate.

Let's be clear. India and Pakistan had their tensions even in 1999.



But we didn't abuse our Muslim cricketers. We didn't thrash Kashmiri students. We didn't lock up Muslims and charged them with sedition. — Parth MN (@parthpunter) October 28, 2021

However, this time around, it all hurts a bit more than usual. Because this time around, things are worse than they have been, in decades.

This whole thing is truly heartbreaking. The cricket lovers on both sides of the border who don't have any political agenda and watch the sport for the love of it, deserve better than this. Every person in both countries deserves better than what's been happening.