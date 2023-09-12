Asia Cup’s India Vs Pakistan match was record-breaking as the former registered their biggest win against the latter in ODI matches. Team India defeated Team Pakistan with 228 runs in the Super 4 match, last evening, at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Like always, we would have expected the winning team’s fans to make memes against the other team. However, because it is Pakistani cricket fans who churned out some oh-so-hilarious memes on their loss.

Take a look:

Sar dukh raha hai koi gala daba do pic.twitter.com/P2IryEE0ns — فیضان (@faizanriaz7_) September 11, 2023

Gham ki shaam ziyada lambi hogayi hai pic.twitter.com/x9XQv6rgiR — فیضان (@faizanriaz7_) September 11, 2023

Waseem bhai slowed+reverb tone mein commentary karo hum sad hain — فیضان (@faizanriaz7_) September 11, 2023

Me supporting pakistan cricket team: pic.twitter.com/A07SiAJF1N — Sara (@sara_pirzadaa) September 11, 2023

Our NRR is worse than our economy now. — Abdullah (@michaelscottfc) September 11, 2023

ball swing ho tou fakhar struggling, spin ho tou fakhar struggling, kuch na ho tou fakhar struggling poori fauj ka struggle ye aik hi admi ker raha hai — nma (@namaloomafraaad) September 11, 2023

Sishsjjs faheem got the beating of a lifetime but fans were telling me he should be in the team — 🏃🏽‍♂️ (@racks2sk1nny) September 11, 2023

moral of the story: you never know which Pakistan will turn up on the field. 152-0 or 128 all out — nma (@namaloomafraaad) September 11, 2023

dur rahiye humary larky se pic.twitter.com/C6FyAYCFP9 — Sara (@sara_pirzadaa) September 11, 2023

Hamein koot bhi diya aur hamare 2 fast bowlers injured bhi kar diye. 😭 — Abdullah (@michaelscottfc) September 11, 2023

aik tou ye fakhar zaman kaunsay baray match ka player hai bhai india pakistan se bara kaunsa match hota hai isko kya real vs barca mai khilayen — nma (@namaloomafraaad) September 11, 2023

Look at the body language of our players. Mujhe chase nahi ek massive collapse nazar aa raha hai. — Abdullah (@michaelscottfc) September 11, 2023

Kya karein Naseem ko gaali bhi nahi de sakte. — Abdullah (@michaelscottfc) September 11, 2023

We love their spirit!