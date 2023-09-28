The ICC World Cup 2023 is to be kick-started next week and the cricket fans are damn excited. An instance of their exhilaration was seen last evening when the rival team landed and the fans started cheering for them.

X

Pakistan Team, that had landed for the first time in our nation after 2016 for the seven-week-long championship, was welcomed with warm hearts and loud cheers in Hyderabad. The cricket fans also chanted Babar Azam’s name.

A warm welcome in Hyderabad as we land on Indian shores 👏#WeHaveWeWill | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/poyWmFYIwK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 27, 2023

Needless to mention, this warm welcome melted numerous hearts across the border and the fans shared their feeling on their social media accounts.

Amazing reception from the people here. Everything was super smooth. Looking forward to the next 1.5 months 😇 — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) September 27, 2023

To be very honest, I didn't expect such a great welcome of our team in India. The chants of "Babar, Babar" on road & at the airport were so warming. This is an epitome of what you see on social media isn't the entire truth.🔥❤️#BabarAzam𓃵 #PakistanCricketTeam #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/I5O1Gou4vK — ying U (@statpad_R) September 27, 2023

omg didn’t expect this number of people to show up at the airport, THANKYOU HYDERABAD💚. pic.twitter.com/HZrYPe94YR — zayn (@ZaynMahmood5) September 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanks to Indians for a warm welcome of Pakistan Cricket Team 🇵🇰

That was totally unexpected & so mesmerising 😭❤️ #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/DqBZxgBtKQ — SAAD 🇵🇰 (@SaadIrfan258) September 27, 2023

Just saw the videos of India extending a warm welcome to the Pakistan cricket team, what a day to witness this. Loved it! — Izma. (@IzmaSiddiqi) September 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Thank you India for such a sweet welcome of Pakistan Cricket Team. ♥️#PakistanCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/hHUtid1mmj — Hamxa 🏏🇵🇰 (@hamxashahbax21) September 27, 2023

By the way, people of India are very hospitable. Today, seeing the welcome of the Pakistan cricket team, the Indian people made their hearts happy 🇵🇰❤️🇮🇳🥹#PakistanCricketTeam #Hyderabad #BabarAzam𓃵 #ViratKohli𓃵 #PakistanCricketTeam #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/KZlfGy825k — Maher Waqar Ali (@MaherWaqar86) September 27, 2023

Pakistan Cricket Team received a wonderful welcome in Hyderabad, India. Thanks India & the people of Hyderabad for such a warm welcome of our boys ❤️.#Hyderabad #BabarAzam𓃵 #CWC23 #WelcometoIndia pic.twitter.com/BQgTKp7XuR — Sadaqat Ali Raja (@Sadaqat_AliRaja) September 28, 2023

Pakistani flag at Hyderabad airport India,🇵🇰

Thank you India for such a warm welcome of Pakistan Cricket Team. #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/fdM5Caz1oL — Neha (@neha_tweets2) September 27, 2023

The much-awaited match between India and Pakistan is scheduled for October 14, 2023.