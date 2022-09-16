We had heard that sports (especially cricket) brings people together. And while that sounds good, imagine being part of a family that follows two rival teams. Quite the conundrum, no? Normally, we’d expect disagreements and fights, or the family not being able to watch matches together. But, Reza Khan, a content creator made the India VS Pakistan match more about the energy than the rivalry.

He shared a reel which is a mini-vlog of sorts from the Indian VS Pakistan T20 Asia Cup match. It’s all about how his Pakistani father invited his Indian father-in-law for a watch-party at home. And it’s honestly more fun than it sounds. There’s friendly banter, harmless leg-pulling and a lot of enthusiasm in the video – just how it should be.

Reza’s wife Puja even goes and asks the difficult question – which team’s jersey would their baby wear? And well, half-and-half seems like the only solution.

While there has been a lot of tension since these matches, the video is proof of how we need to treat sports in its true spirit. It’s as wholesome as it can get, the internet clearly loved this rivalry.

Watch the video here: