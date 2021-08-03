Following India's loss to Belgium at the Tokyo Olympics, a lot of Pakistani fans have come forward to support the Indian team and offered their condolences for the defeat while also congratulating the team on their performances.

It's truly a reminder of the brotherhood most people from both the countries feel towards each other!

Well Played India Hockey Team.. 👏👏👏

Love you from Pakistan#IndvsBel — Sycostyle (@Ukhattak01) August 3, 2021

Best wishes for Team India

Go Team Blue!

Love from Pakistan#INDvsBEL pic.twitter.com/jjTaR65cIJ — wasi🇵🇰 (@iWasiSheikh) August 3, 2021

Watching from 🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰 with best wishes and fully support to 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #IndvsBel pic.twitter.com/d7WZqR9S2q — محمد نعمان ارشد (@rKuVQjiRFnhcmxp) August 3, 2021

Hard Luck neighbor.. You fight 👌

Love from 🇵🇰#INDvsBEL pic.twitter.com/6JMQyOKZNn — Noughty Janjua (@qaisar_rajaa) August 3, 2021

Yes, Punjab is the origin & both Pakistan - India take it as their National Sport.



Brother aapki history bhi 1947 se hai otherwise if u talk abt past it's common, isn't it?



Anyways,

Gud luck to your hockey.. — A A F A Q (@AlviAafaq) August 3, 2021

Indian girls created a history in #TokyoOlympics.Indeed its moment of pride for every Indian & hockey lovers in Pakistan.Fact is that hockey lovers in Pakistan love Indian players/team as well.They are rivals in field but if Pakistan loses a competition,they would pray for India. https://t.co/lnS7GujNtG — Iftikhar Alam (@imiftikharalam) August 3, 2021

Congratulations 👏 Indian men's hockey team for qualifying for the Semifinals of #Tokyo2020 After a long wait of 41 years, India is into the semis. We'll done and now you have to finish this with a 🥇 @TheHockeyIndia @hockeyind @rakeshrussell52 — Muhammad Qamar Ul Haq (@imqamarulhaq) August 1, 2021

At least, we have found something else, where we can all be brothers. I mean, before this, it was just in the comments of Coke Studio videos on YouTube!