Australian cricketer Pat Cummins in Mumbai for Kolkata Knight Riders' match against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. But he has a few days before the game kickstarts. So Cummins decided to use this time wisely and ask his followers on Twitter about local cuisine that he must try.

To my followers in Mumbai, what local dish should I try for dinner whilst I’m here?? — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 5, 2022

Desi Twitter obliged and actually offered some really nice advice.

Hi Pat if you ate in South Mumbai try Baidya Miya in Coloba behind Taj Hotel @patcummins30 https://t.co/wqTgKT1Y4K — Amit Modak (@amitmod33) May 6, 2022

In all honesty Pat, there isn't a traditional Mumbai dish in main course. Most are snacks like bhel, sev puri, pani puri, etc. Closest option you can try is Pav Bhaji. It is really tasty, can be made as per your spice tolerance.

Sharing pic clicked by me.https://t.co/o5GK8FRyzB pic.twitter.com/miw5iT5RSn — AnuP 🇮🇳📽 (@anupsjaiswal) May 5, 2022

But mostly, people, including news anchor Rajdeep Sardesai suggested Vada Pav.

Vadapav looks good I’ve never tried it — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 5, 2022

Sardar pav bhaji in Tardeo with extra butter!😊 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) May 5, 2022

Despite many protests by people on Sardesai's suggestion, Cummins decided that it was the winner. Hey, what are you gonna do? Blue tick guys stick together, what can you do?

Think this may be the winner https://t.co/FC7H6pUUVC — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 5, 2022

Anyhow, all that really matters is that Cummins tried it and it seems like he really liked it.

But people were still telling him how he chose the right food but from the wrong place. Guys, just leave the man alone.

Right choice, wrong place - any place serving pav bhaji w/napkin-wrapped cutlery is likely serving mediocre stuff. Sardar Pav Bhaji is the place to go for - not v far frm where IPL teams r staying... https://t.co/6mdXgirjCa — Somnath Mukherjee (@somnath1978) May 6, 2022

And like god's honest man that he is, Pat Cummins also gave a very nice review!

Wow, I’ve been coming to India for 11 years how had I never tried it before!?! Delicious https://t.co/QlIDc0ik4r — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 5, 2022

Cummins is a good man. You just can't help but like him. He's just nice.