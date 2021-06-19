Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo removed two bottles of Coca-Cola during a Euro Cup press conference, and chose water instead other people have been making fun out of the situation.

From sports personalities to common people, here are a few twisted versions of the same Coke story.

1. Paul Pogba removed a bottle of Heineken that was in front of him as he sat down to speak after France's 1-0 victory over Germany.

Paul Pogba was obviously inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo's beverage incident... 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HvkoGakv7t — SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 16, 2021

After his act, people are pointing out that he probably did it because of his religious beliefs.

2. India's fielding coach R Sridhar chipped in a hilarious one-liner while addressing a press conference in Southampton.

Should I move the Coke bottle before we start? Will the share prices be affected if I do it?

3. This person recreated a scenario with a funny twist of his own.

Cristiano Ronaldo is very good friend, he silently passed Coke bottles to me. pic.twitter.com/gtYb9gxl0E — N K Chauhan (@NeelChaauhannkc) June 18, 2021

4. Scotland's John McGinn laughed and asked if there was any coke before sitting down for a press conference.

John McGinn having a laugh about Cristiano Ronaldo removing the coca-cola bottles from his interview..



🗣 "Any coke?"



😂😂😂



📹 @footballdailypic.twitter.com/JowIUGDvJH — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 17, 2021

5. PTS Clean, a cleaning equipments solutions provider in the UK, recreated the scene with their mascot Ruggy Bear.

6. Belgian footballer Romelu Lukaku jokingly called out Coca-Cola looking for a sponsorship before sitting to down to chat with the media.

He said:

Coca-Cola, call RocNation, we can work together.

PS: Roc Nation Sports is the company that manages Lukaku's affairs.

7. Russian coach Stanislav Cherchesov drank Coca-Cola at a post-match press conference.

8. Ukraine captain Andriy Yarmolenko also shuffled the drink bottles at a post-match press conference.

He said:

I want to move the (Coca-Cola bottles) here and I want to move the beer here. Coke and Heineken, please get in touch.

Waiting for more people to catch up with the 'trend'.