Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo removed two bottles of Coca-Cola during a Euro Cup press conference, and chose water instead other people have been making fun out of the situation.
From sports personalities to common people, here are a few twisted versions of the same Coke story.
1. Paul Pogba removed a bottle of Heineken that was in front of him as he sat down to speak after France's 1-0 victory over Germany.
Paul Pogba was obviously inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo's beverage incident... 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HvkoGakv7t— SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 16, 2021
After his act, people are pointing out that he probably did it because of his religious beliefs.
2. India's fielding coach R Sridhar chipped in a hilarious one-liner while addressing a press conference in Southampton.
Should I move the Coke bottle before we start? Will the share prices be affected if I do it?
Is there a Coke bottle to remove? Asks R Sridhar at Press conference😂#MarketingMind #WTC #WhatsBuzzing pic.twitter.com/U99wJ2IyuQ— Marketing Mind (@MarketingMind_) June 19, 2021
3. This person recreated a scenario with a funny twist of his own.
Cristiano Ronaldo is very good friend, he silently passed Coke bottles to me. pic.twitter.com/gtYb9gxl0E— N K Chauhan (@NeelChaauhannkc) June 18, 2021
4. Scotland's John McGinn laughed and asked if there was any coke before sitting down for a press conference.
John McGinn having a laugh about Cristiano Ronaldo removing the coca-cola bottles from his interview..— Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 17, 2021
🗣 "Any coke?"
😂😂😂
📹 @footballdailypic.twitter.com/JowIUGDvJH
5. PTS Clean, a cleaning equipments solutions provider in the UK, recreated the scene with their mascot Ruggy Bear.
6. Belgian footballer Romelu Lukaku jokingly called out Coca-Cola looking for a sponsorship before sitting to down to chat with the media.
He said:
Coca-Cola, call RocNation, we can work together.
You know my people hit them up 😉@RocNationSports @CocaCola @CocaColaBE_nl pic.twitter.com/XZFw6cEqoc— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) June 17, 2021
PS: Roc Nation Sports is the company that manages Lukaku's affairs.
7. Russian coach Stanislav Cherchesov drank Coca-Cola at a post-match press conference.
8. Ukraine captain Andriy Yarmolenko also shuffled the drink bottles at a post-match press conference.
He said:
I want to move the (Coca-Cola bottles) here and I want to move the beer here. Coke and Heineken, please get in touch.
Waiting for more people to catch up with the 'trend'.