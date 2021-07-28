The world of sports is largely glamorised. People don't really understand what it takes to present the performance or body that we simply watch on TV. 

High-level sports, on the other hand, is considerably stranger than you may think, and we have photographs to prove it. 

1. Size difference between Simone Biles and a US Volleyball player David Lee

2. An X-Ray of a Ggymnast performing an exercise

3. Simone Biles throwing the first pitch for the Houston Astro's

4. Ex-world champion Cyclist Janez Brajkovic's leg after a race

5. Olympic rower's hands

6. George Hincapie's legs after the Tour De France Race

7. In 2009 J.R. Celski sliced through his entire left quadriceps with his right skate blade at the U.S. Olympic trials

8. Hungarian weightlifter Janos Baranyai's right arm gave in, ripping apart ligaments and muscle under the weight

9. Thigh muscles of German cyclist Robert Forstemann and New Zealand cyclist Greg Henderson

10. British synchronized swimmer Olivia Federici stretching

11. Annemiek Van Vleuten crashes while leading Rio 2016 Road Race

12. Hands of Gymnast Ellie Black

13. Dutch Track Cyclist Laurine Van Riessen Riding The Wall Of The Track At The Rio Olympics

14. Dutch Gymnasts

15. Athlete Devin Logan got her knee cleaned up after skiing in pain for years 

16. Cyclist Janez Brajkovič's legs

17. Anything possible with Usain Bolt right?

18. Olympic cyclist Robert Forstemann (right) shows off freakish 74 cm thighs

19. When you spend every day on a bike vs. When you retire and ride casually

20. Michael Phelps after Cupping Therapy

21. Acrobatic Gymnastics elite and level 10 training camp at Karolyis Olympic training site

22. Alexandra Raisman is not the only gymnast who sometimes watches TV like this

23. The hands of Olympic swimming champion Van Der Weijden after a 163km swim

24. Leg muscles of the first perfect 10 in olympic history, at age 14. Nadia comaneci

25. It may look easy on TV, but just a reminder of what the Ski jumpers are staring at. View from the top of the Olympic ski jump in Sochi, Russia

26. After blazing up the track I take it with me

