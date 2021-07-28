The world of sports is largely glamorised. People don't really understand what it takes to present the performance or body that we simply watch on TV.
High-level sports, on the other hand, is considerably stranger than you may think, and we have photographs to prove it.
1. Size difference between Simone Biles and a US Volleyball player David Lee
2. An X-Ray of a Ggymnast performing an exercise
3. Simone Biles throwing the first pitch for the Houston Astro's
4. Ex-world champion Cyclist Janez Brajkovic's leg after a race
5. Olympic rower's hands
6. George Hincapie's legs after the Tour De France Race
7. In 2009 J.R. Celski sliced through his entire left quadriceps with his right skate blade at the U.S. Olympic trials
8. Hungarian weightlifter Janos Baranyai's right arm gave in, ripping apart ligaments and muscle under the weight
9. Thigh muscles of German cyclist Robert Forstemann and New Zealand cyclist Greg Henderson
10. British synchronized swimmer Olivia Federici stretching
11. Annemiek Van Vleuten crashes while leading Rio 2016 Road Race
12. Hands of Gymnast Ellie Black
13. Dutch Track Cyclist Laurine Van Riessen Riding The Wall Of The Track At The Rio Olympics
14. Dutch Gymnasts
15. Athlete Devin Logan got her knee cleaned up after skiing in pain for years
16. Cyclist Janez Brajkovič's legs
17. Anything possible with Usain Bolt right?
18. Olympic cyclist Robert Forstemann (right) shows off freakish 74 cm thighs
19. When you spend every day on a bike vs. When you retire and ride casually
20. Michael Phelps after Cupping Therapy
21. Acrobatic Gymnastics elite and level 10 training camp at Karolyis Olympic training site
22. Alexandra Raisman is not the only gymnast who sometimes watches TV like this
23. The hands of Olympic swimming champion Van Der Weijden after a 163km swim
24. Leg muscles of the first perfect 10 in olympic history, at age 14. Nadia comaneci
25. It may look easy on TV, but just a reminder of what the Ski jumpers are staring at. View from the top of the Olympic ski jump in Sochi, Russia
26. After blazing up the track I take it with me
