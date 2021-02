What is makes one a legend? You ask any legend, they'll say consistency. You have to keep turning up, after good days and bad, and try to give your best. That's the key. Probably the only key to excellence we know of.

Here, we look at the first and the last (latest) achievements of sporting greats which prove exactly that.

Unbelievable stuff. 

Creatives by: Aakansha Pushp