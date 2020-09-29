It is not every day that you score a 99 in a T20 match. Also not every day that your side ends up losing after that.

For Ishan Kishan, last night's game between Mumbai Indians and Royal challengers Bangalore was bittersweet.

With his 99, the MI player got his team out of initial danger while chasing RCB's target, and set it up for a draw that saw the two sides going for a super-over.

Super Over: MI vs RCB pic.twitter.com/JvyDPkL7BA — Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) September 28, 2020

Which is where MI lost. In a controversial decision, Rohit Sharma did not send Ishan for the super-over and he later clarified the same by saying that the young batsman was exhausted from his long innings.

Pictures of a distraught Kishan from the super-over are now being shared by people, as they laud the 22-year-old's performance and try to empathise with him.

Keep at it Ishan, this was just a roadblock.