It is not every day that you score a 99 in a T20 match. Also not every day that your side ends up losing after that.
For Ishan Kishan, last night's game between Mumbai Indians and Royal challengers Bangalore was bittersweet.
Your Innings Won Millions Of Heart Man! #IshanKishan ❤#IPL2020 #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/RX8agPMxDS— V I P E R™ (@Offl_TheViper) September 28, 2020
With his 99, the MI player got his team out of initial danger while chasing RCB's target, and set it up for a draw that saw the two sides going for a super-over.
Super Over: MI vs RCB pic.twitter.com/JvyDPkL7BA— Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) September 28, 2020
Which is where MI lost. In a controversial decision, Rohit Sharma did not send Ishan for the super-over and he later clarified the same by saying that the young batsman was exhausted from his long innings.
Pictures of a distraught Kishan from the super-over are now being shared by people, as they laud the 22-year-old's performance and try to empathise with him.
Ishan Kishan Fan Forever— R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 28, 2020
My Man is here to stay 💙 pic.twitter.com/dW8DEvHFC6
OMG! Another thriller another #SuperOver. Both teams played so WELL. My heart goes out to #IshanKishan Hard Luck #Mumbai Congrats #RCB As for #Virat critics - the last one ball 4 won RCB the game👍 Form is temporary Class is Permanent so chill out. #RCBvMI #Ipl2020 #Dream11IPL— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 28, 2020
Ishan Kishan. Take a bow👏👏👏#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBvMI— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 28, 2020
Form is temporary, class is permanent #ViratKohli— Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) September 29, 2020
What a match last night . ABD and viratKohli is the greatest batting Pair in IPL!
& #IshanKishan won many many hearts yesterday!#RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/9rLPVkn6v6
Ishan Kishan ..— Mr.pujari (@PunManDhan) September 28, 2020
You gotta feel sad for this man ..he deserved 100 pic.twitter.com/LAQX4Hp06u
We all could've felt his pain, Ishan Kishan was absolute heartbroken after falling short to take his team home. #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/946CE31RsT— Riya (@reaadubey) September 28, 2020
You can't scroll without liking this picture.❤️— AARYAN (@nobitaAARYAN) September 28, 2020
ishankishan ❤️
Koi v match jeete Dil aaj ishan kishan ne jeeta hai har cricket fan ka🙏 @ishankishan51#RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/3wo5o9i5dn
Heartbreaking picture in internet right now.💔#IshanKishan #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/zrJS6Wof7y— Thangam V19 (@ThangamV19) September 28, 2020
Take a bow, Ishan kishan. pic.twitter.com/cJtfwdWfNo— ZÆrø. (@Nostraloger) September 28, 2020