Losing to Sri Lanka yesterday meant India is out of the Asia Cup, which naturally breaks our hearts. Let's be honest, we all wished for the final between India and Pakistan, lekin 'ek dum se waqt badal diya, jazbaat badal diye!'

Now that we are talking about' 'jazbaat', this must have surely reminded you of Momin Saqib, the pizze-burger guy, who became an internet sensation after the 2019 India-Pakistan World Cup. A new video of Saqib has caught our attention amid the ongoing Asia Cup. And it has Shah Rukh Khan twist to it.

In the clip posted by @AyeshaMasroor56, Saqib, he can be seen acting like SRK from Kal Ho Naa Ho this time.

Saqib, the Pakistani fan, is having an emotional albeit hilarious conversation with an Indian guy from Andhra Pradesh as he sobs over not been able to witness the Indo-Pak final. He even holds the latter's face with hands. Kal Ho Naa Ho's title track (instrumental) can be heard in the background as both of them share the moment.

Mai bhi chahta tha ki Pak-Bharat ka final ho. Ye kya hai? Kisi tarah kainchi se lightein band kardo, ground mein paani daal do ye nahin ho sakta. Hum chahte hain Pakistan India ka final...Hum kaise khelenge India ke bagair?

- Momin Saqib

Saqib then adds:

Abhi bhi kuch nahin bigda...abhi bhi agar India chahe toh jeet sakta hai, humein do Hudson chahiye...

- Momin Saqib

His hilarious expressions, SRK's mimicry, and acting as whole, everything is on point. And of course, the Indian guy is acing it too. The video concludes as they hug each other. Watch the clip here:

Meanwhile, you can watch his pizze-burger waali video here:

Coming back to his latest clip, call it overacting or anything, we totally "appreciate the friendly atmosphere these two created".