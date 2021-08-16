We are proud of our athletes who worked so hard and made all of us proud at the Tokyo Olympics. While the whole country hails our victory in the Olympics, here's how PM Narendra Modi made it special for the contingents.

As promised, PM invited all the Indian Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as special guests for the Independence Day event on August 15. He also hosted a "Tea Party" for all the contingents at his residence.

See pictures here

Javelin throw winner Neeraj Chopra bonds over churma with PM.

As promised during the Tokyo Olympics, PM Narendra Modi ate ice cream with two-time Olympic medalist winner PV Sindhu.

Wrestling champions with PM Narendra Modi.

PM meets with India hockey men's team captain Manpreet Singh.

The men's Hockey Team presents PM Shri Narendra Modi with autographed hockey.

Some more pictures from the event.

This year India registered its best-ever medal haul with seven medals, including gold in the javelin throw.



PM Modi, in his Independence day speech, applauded all the contingents for their victory and dedication. And how their feat is an inspiration for future generations.

While we celebrate our Olympians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian para-athlete contingents today.