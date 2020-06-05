Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has landed himself in trouble with his controversial remark on Yuzvendra Chahal during a live chat with Rohit Sharma.

Speaking to his ex-teammate, Yuvraj had said:

Ye b****i logon ko koi kaam nahi hai Yuzi ko. Yuzi ko dekha kaisa video daala? Maine usko woi bola ki apne baap ko nacha raha hai tu pagal to nahi hai.

The comment didn't go down well with people who demanded an apology from him on Twitter.

The case took an even more serious turn, though, after a lawyer from Haryana, Rajat Kalsan, filed a complaint against Yuvraj for hurting the sentiments of Dalits.

In an interview given to The Indian Express, Rajat said:

This comment has hurt the sentiments of Dalits as millions of people have watched this video on social media. I had also submitted a DVD containing controversial remarks in support of my complaint. The investigators watched this DVD on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Yuvraj has issued a statement on the matter, saying that he was misunderstood and expresses regret if he unintentionally hurt anyone's feelings. 

The Shahid Afridi issue and now this, the last few months have been controversial for Yuvraj.