Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has landed himself in trouble with his controversial remark on Yuzvendra Chahal during a live chat with Rohit Sharma.

Speaking to his ex-teammate, Yuvraj had said:

Ye b****i logon ko koi kaam nahi hai Yuzi ko. Yuzi ko dekha kaisa video daala? Maine usko woi bola ki apne baap ko nacha raha hai tu pagal to nahi hai.

Yuvraj Singh's thinking is very poor. It has used very derogatory words. How long will Dalits have to face such mental oppression.#जय_भीम#युवराज_सिंह_शर्म_करो#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो pic.twitter.com/LPaSlDsraO — Mahendra Barola (@mahendra_barola) June 2, 2020

The comment didn't go down well with people who demanded an apology from him on Twitter.

Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma both are cricketors ...Shame on you for insult a poor trodden community. #Maafi maango — Rishi Kagra (@kagra_rishi) June 2, 2020

This is really a shameful act by Yuvraj Singh...

#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो — Apurv kumar(nickn) (@APURVkumar003) June 2, 2020

After watching

casteist comment

by @YUVSTRONG12

I'm feeling really very bad

He shall be apologized for his mistake

It doesn't matter who is he,

Law should be equal to all.

Discrimination on basis of

religion

caste

creed

color

race

language are prohibited#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो pic.twitter.com/L3taupoNtY — Monu Bharati (@MonuBharati2) June 2, 2020

We Respect you @YUVSTRONG12 and everyday as a good human as a great cricketer but what you have said is really not acceptable.

It's time for you to walk outside and apologize for this mistake.#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो pic.twitter.com/XsCv1MxOkD — Ayushi Ambedkar (@ayushi_ambedkar) June 1, 2020

The case took an even more serious turn, though, after a lawyer from Haryana, Rajat Kalsan, filed a complaint against Yuvraj for hurting the sentiments of Dalits.

In an interview given to The Indian Express, Rajat said:

This comment has hurt the sentiments of Dalits as millions of people have watched this video on social media. I had also submitted a DVD containing controversial remarks in support of my complaint. The investigators watched this DVD on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj has issued a statement on the matter, saying that he was misunderstood and expresses regret if he unintentionally hurt anyone's feelings.

The Shahid Afridi issue and now this, the last few months have been controversial for Yuvraj.