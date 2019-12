To give you perspective, back in 2010 - Sachin Tendulkar had not retired, MS Dhoni had been the captain for 3 years, Virat Kohli had not made his Test debut - and the last time India had won the World Cup, it was 1983.

Safe to say, a lot of things have changed in these 10 years. The players we attach hopes with, the players we miss seeing and the overall performance of the team - nothing is the same and it reflects in the sentiments and language of our cricket crazy nation. Here we show how.

But cricket was a religion then, and it is a religion now. No changes there.