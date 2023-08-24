When writing about sports we often say – “They lost the match, but they are winner, still”. While it is an overused phrase, sometimes it just fits. Like today. R Praggnanandhaa, the 18-year-old prodigy, reached the world cup final where he fought against Magnus Carlsen for the title; and while he could not win, it has been an incredible run for him and the country.

The two were playing tie-breakers after 2 consecutive finals ended in a tie on Wednesday and Thursday. Magnus won the first game, after which Praggnanandhaa had to clinch the second. Unfortunately, he could not, but the fact that he reached so far, defeating some of the best in the sport is a prolific achievement.

India could not be prouder of what he has managed to do and here are some of the reactions to his accomplishment.

Finally Carlsen won #ChessWorldCup 👏 A title which eluded him for a long time.

What's left for him in classical chess? 2900+ rating? Will it keep him motivated? He is like that Final boss 🔥

Well fought #Pragg. Do put up a show in candidates & try competing against Ding for WC — Aravindh R (@aravindhram) August 24, 2023

First time playing the World Cup Finals, and he finishes as the runner-up



Well played champ #pragg 👏🏻❤️👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/r9dJpWAosd — BabaYega (@babaYega004) August 24, 2023

Legend in the making 🇮🇳🚩



It’s not a cup of tea to give a fight to the number one player in the world, that too when you are only 18 years old!



India is proud on you Pragg. pic.twitter.com/9c6XnnKzP5 — Gagan Shrivastav (@imGaganS9) August 24, 2023

Praggnanandhaa is the runner-up of the 2023 FIDE World Cup! 🥈



Congratulations to the 18-year-old Indian prodigy on an impressive tournament! 👏

On his way to the final, Praggnanandhaa beat, among others, world #2 Hikaru Nakamura and #3 Fabiano Caruana! By winning the silver… pic.twitter.com/zJh9wQv5pS — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 24, 2023

Great run 🔥🔥🔥🔥



Finishing second only to the GOAT https://t.co/W1aSSsmnvV — Vivek (@vivek_rko) August 24, 2023

Heartbreaking. But let’s salute this young man for the fabulous run he’s had in the tournament.



He made all the right moves, defeating some of the world’s best along the way.



A king in the making, for sure. https://t.co/BUxDJoHNbg — !Danny (@iDanny4) August 24, 2023

Glory comes to those who persevere…

Pragga's time is just around the corner. https://t.co/8zKakFkJvh — Sanjay Sharma (@sanjaytomsharma) August 24, 2023

Round of applause to the runner up. An absolute beast across the chess board. This young man beat so many legends and put up a great fight against Magnus. https://t.co/I5lFrnrsIk — Artie (@ArtieDiend) August 24, 2023

One of the classic examples of the journey being more important than the destination. Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa made the entire world sit up and he is a star! #ChessWorldCup https://t.co/5JlB8S5Fzv — Srinjoy Sanyal (@srinjoysanyal07) August 24, 2023

This is world number 1 Magnus Carlsen’s first World Cup win. We send congratulations to him as we wait for the day that Praggnanandhaa clinches the title. It shouldn’t take too long!