When writing about sports we often say – “They lost the match, but they are winner, still”. While it is an overused phrase, sometimes it just fits. Like today. R Praggnanandhaa, the 18-year-old prodigy, reached the world cup final where he fought against Magnus Carlsen for the title; and while he could not win, it has been an incredible run for him and the country.
The two were playing tie-breakers after 2 consecutive finals ended in a tie on Wednesday and Thursday. Magnus won the first game, after which Praggnanandhaa had to clinch the second. Unfortunately, he could not, but the fact that he reached so far, defeating some of the best in the sport is a prolific achievement.
India could not be prouder of what he has managed to do and here are some of the reactions to his accomplishment.
This is world number 1 Magnus Carlsen’s first World Cup win. We send congratulations to him as we wait for the day that Praggnanandhaa clinches the title. It shouldn’t take too long!