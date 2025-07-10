PSG hammer Real Madrid 4-0 to reach FIFA Club World Cup final



PSG’s Dhamaakedaar Start: Blink, and You Missed It

Fabián Ruiz pounced on a Real Madrid mistake in the 6th minute to open the floodgates. Three minutes later, Dembélé reminded Madrid where the goalpost lives. By the 24th minute, Ruiz had boxed up his second, making it 3-0. If you went to refill your chai, sorry, you returned to a match that was basically over!





Real Madrid’s Oops Moments: Even Pros Have Bad Days

Madrid’s defense looked like they’d swapped boots for chappals. Raúl Asencio’s heavy touch practically served PSG their opening chance, and Antonio Rüdiger’s miskick was meme-material, setting up Dembélé’s goal on a platter.





Dembélé: The Showstopper We Didn’t Deserve, But Absolutely Needed

Ousmane Dembélé basically said, “Aaj main upar, sky below.” With a goal and an assist, he was all over Madrid’s defense. This game just stacked onto his already insane season numbers, 35 goals and 14 assists!





Mbappé’s Awkward Homecoming: So Close, Yet So Meh

All eyes were on Kylian Mbappé facing his old PSG crew, but the reunion? Let’s just say it was more “ex at the shaadi” than blockbuster. Every shot he took, PSG’s defense was ready, no gifts, no nostalgia, just pure blocks. We’ve all had moments where we go back to our old college or workplace and realize, yeh sab badal gaye hain. Kya scene hai?

