The PUBG ban has brought the country to a standstill. A lot of us are still figuring out what to do with our phones now that we can't play the game anymore. In light of these events, we have prepared a list of other Battle Royale games that might just interest you.

1. Call of Duty: Mobile

While PUBG is a more real world experience, COD's features, weapons and customisations make it a lot more cyberpunk in nature. The game features some of the best PvP modes, including a 100-player battle royale mode. So if you haven't tried it out already, now you have a reason to.

2. Rules of Survival

This is the closest you can get to cloning PUBG. The rules are simple. You drop in from a chopper, find weapons, kill people. You get the gist. It, however, has some stability issues and is not as polished as its competitors but it's a pretty good game, if you're missing PUBG.

3. Knives Out

It's a battle royale. So the rules are just the same. That being said, it takes about only 600 MB of storage, which is really cool, considering most battle royale games are well over 1 GB.

4. Garena Free fire

The battle royale game offers a 50-player survival mode, with rounds lasting 10 minutes.You can also play in four player-squads, and there's a shorter 4v4 Clash Squad format that just debuted last month.

5. Ark: Survival Evolved

Ark is a big game. It takes about 2GB of your storage. But on the plus side, it has a rating of 4.5 on the Google Play Store. And there are dinosaurs. Yup. About 80 of them.

6. Last Day On Earth

The game is set in a post-apocalyptic zombieland. You have to collect provisions for contructing houses, hunting animals and crafting weapons for yourself. So, it's like Bear Grylls meet Arnold from Predator cool.

7. Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

One good thing about this game is that you don't really need a high-end phone to play. It's quite simple and supports up to 121 players. It also takes only about 400 MB of your storage space.

8. ZombsRoyale.io

The game is old-school 2D. But don't let that fol you. It's pretty tough and very addictive. Additionally, there are team play modes, a metric ton of cosmetic stuff, leaderboards, weekly events, and more. This is one of the few games that were actually made for mobiles and not console games ported to mobile.

9. Fortnite

Do I even have to say anything about this? You might not have played it but you've definitely heard of it. The game is not available on a lot of Android devices until you get new updates but let's hope yo get them soon and get on with the madness.

10. Battlelands Royale

The game is designed for mobile devices, and runs well on literally any phone. Also, it only takes up just over 200MB of storage on your phone and allows plenty of customisations for your character. You can either play solo or squad in this 32-player battle royale that lasts for 3-5 minute each.

There we go. Sure, we'll all miss PUBG. But it wasn't the only game out there and I get that some of these games might not be up to those standards but some of them are very different and a few, a lot better.