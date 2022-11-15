In today’s share of absolutely bizarre news, we have Qatar orchestrating a ‘fake’ football fans parade ahead of the FIFA World Cup due to begin on 20th November.

Reportedly, scores of football fans have been crowding the streets of Qatar’s capital, Doha, a week before the tournament begins. Carrying banners and flags with painted faces, these hundreds of ‘fake fans’ are masquerading as supporters from different nations.

Online football fans are doubting the authenticity of the videos showcasing crowds of football supporters parading in the streets of Doha. They’re calling them ‘paid actors’ and ‘fake fans.’ These suspicious videos were posted on the country’s official community platform, Qatar Living.

These clips show ‘supposed’ enthusiastic fans from Brazil, England, Portugal, Ghana, Argentina, and more. However, whether these fans are migrant workers from Qatar who’re partying early or whether the parades have been officially staged is not yet clear, reports The Sun.

Regardless, the demeanour of these enthusiastic shippers seems to be artificially crafted. People are raising eyebrows about the legitimacy of these fans. Some online users claim to have spotted the same fans supporting different countries in different videos. The absence of any female fans has also been brought to notice.

Take note of what ‘legit’ football fans are saying.

What’s happening in Qatar right now for the World Cup is the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen in Football.



Due to fans boycotting the Qatar World Cup, they are paying fans to masquerade themselves as supporters of other nations.



Wearing shirts like “Brazil fans Qatar” pic.twitter.com/HEXOaG97P4 — JR. (@JR_24X) November 13, 2022

This is by far the most fucked up thing I’ve ever seen in football!!! Qatar is hiring people to pretend they are English fans…😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/dKeGojRHmW — Adam the Milanista❤️🖤 (@Adam_Milanista_) November 12, 2022

Tears not one argentinian spotted 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6skGtTqnzH — 🇲🇦 (@soufp4cked) November 12, 2022

Ladies and gentlemen ENGLAND fans have arrived in Qatar 😂😂😂 #BoycottQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/1w0g2Ucq0L — DRazzle21 (@DRazzle21) November 12, 2022

Qatar right now by the television from my country…



I only see people from India, Pakistan or Bangladesh wtf! 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TimkMXOUCg — N∆HUEL 🇦🇷 ☆ 𓃵 (@RealGOA7) November 7, 2022

The astroturfed fake fans in Qatar shows just how unintelligent their leaders are that they believe this will convince people of some organic wave of passion is taking place there.



Money cannot buy you common sense or self-awareness. pic.twitter.com/XOncsSAnJw — MLS Buzz (@MLS_Buzz) November 13, 2022

I am absolutely hanging out for the documentary that will be made about this World Cup. https://t.co/31hb7GS8Y6 — Emily Salinas (@emilysalinas) November 15, 2022

Obviously choreographed with fake fans but I'm just confused about the objective? Was it supposed to be a drill 😂😂



Cringe pro max from #Qatar #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NQUN7BoPqF — Dan Qayyum (@DanQayyum) November 12, 2022

This is going to be SUCH a shitshow. Notice no women lol. https://t.co/pfPAoH5cLD — Kalelarga (@kalelarga3) November 14, 2022

How’ve I only just seen these ‘fake fans’ in Qatar that are supposedly getting payed to represent different countries. My god this WC is a shambles — Sav (@sav_mvc) November 13, 2022

Well! It’s surely going to be one hell of a World Cup.