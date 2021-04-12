Since Rahul Dravid's anger has become a topic of national interest, let us look at an old incident where he scolded none other MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni, also known for his calm demeanour, got an earful from Dravid after he played a reckless shot and got dismissed during a game against Pakistan in 2006.

It was Sehwag who revealed the same recently:

I have seen Rahul Dravid get angry. When we were in Pakistan, and back then MS Dhoni was a newcomer. Dhoni played a shot and got caught at point. Dravid was very angry with MS Dhoni. 'That's the way you play? You should finish the game'. I was myself taken aback by Dravid's English outburst although I didn't understand half of it.

The result? Dhoni started watching his shot in the next game and told Sehwag:

When MS batted the next time, I could see he was not hitting too many shots. I went and asked him what was wrong. He said 'I don't want to be scolded by Dravid again. Let's finish the game quietly and go back'.

As for the bit about finishing the match, we all know how Dhoni honed that skill.

So yes, the 'Indiranagar ka gunda' did get angry. We still find it hard to believe, though.